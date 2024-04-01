Capcom Survey Reveals Fans Really Want Dino Crisis Back

Back in February, Capcom started a survey called the Capcom Super Election, which includes questions about some of the company's dormant franchises. The survey isn't set to end until April 12th, but the publisher has already released an image featuring "the most popular comments" that have been received. More than 200,000 people have participated in the survey so far, and the comments in big bold letters are those that have been requested the most. One of the biggest of these is "Dino Crisis," which shows that Capcom fans really want to see the survival horror series make a comeback!

The image shared by Capcom can be found below. Readers interested in participating in the survey themselves can do so right here.

(Photo: Capcom)

Demand for Dino Crisis

This year marks the 25th anniversary of the original Dino Crisis, but the series has been gone a lot longer than it was around! The first Dino Crisis released in 1999, and was followed by sequels in 2000 and 2003. The series has been missing in action ever since, and fans have been eager to see it return. The "elevator pitch" for Dino Crisis is that it's basically Resident Evil mixed with Jurassic Park; in fact, the original Resident Evil and the first Dino Crisis were both directed by Shinji Mikami. While the first two Dino Crisis games were very well-received, the third one was a bust, and the franchise has been shelved by Capcom ever since.

Over the years, Capcom has been putting a lot of work into remakes of the earliest Resident Evil games, and fans have been hoping to see a similar treatment for Dino Crisis. Clearly, this survey shows that there's still a strong interest in Dino Crisis after all these years, but it remains to be seen whether Capcom will do anything about it.

Capcom Super Election Results

While Dino Crisis is clearly one of the biggest winners from this survey, there are some other interesting comments in the image Capcom shared. Mega Man is also featured in big letters, which makes sense since fans have been clamoring for a new game in that franchise, as well. Mega Man hasn't been missing nearly as long as Dino Crisis, but the series hasn't seen an original entry in a bit. Fans have had to mostly settle for compilations of older Mega Man games instead, and have been quick to speculate if there's even a hint of a new series entry. However, Capcom stated last year that a new Mega Man game "requires numerous factors, including the development of a solid concept, ideas and gameplay, etc." So, it might come down to whether or not the company has been able to come up with something that does the series justice.

While not as big as Dino Crisis and Mega Man, the image also features the word "Veronica," clearly indicating demand for a remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica. Fans have been requesting a remake of Code: Veronica for a long time now, and Capcom has been made aware of the demand several times now.

