Dino Crisis Fans Think Capcom Has an Announcement Coming (and They Might be Right)

Dino Crisis fans have been begging for a new game for years now, and Capcom is well aware of the demand. Thus far, it hasn’t resulted in anything resembling a remake or a new numbered entry, but the publisher clearly wants us all to know that it hasn’t forgotten the existence of the franchise. The latest example of this approach is a new merch line coming to Japan, which was uncovered by posters at ResetEra. The Dino Crisis merch includes clothing, keychains, acrylic stands, and even desk mats, with these options spanning all three games in the series (including the one no one likes).

As posters at ResetEra and on social media have pointed out, this is kind of a big deal! Capcom doesn’t just give this type of treatment to all of its games, and this is all coming after multiple surveys in which the publisher has asked participants about a return for the series. Now, there is an unfortunate caveat when it comes to this merch; it’s not simply being sold on Capcom’s store. Instead, it’s part of a lottery system, and you don’t know what items you’re going to end up with. It’s also limited to Japan, which makes it harder for fans in other regions to show their support.

Between surveys and new merchandise, it’s hard to imagine Capcom isn’t at least considering some kind of a return for the Dino Crisis series. It’s been more than two decades since the last game, and yet there are still fans that want to see something done with the property. The most logical choice would be a remake of the first game using Capcom’s RE engine, just as we’ve seen with other ’90s survival horror classics like Resident Evil 2. However, the company could still be concerned about putting that level of investment into a franchise that has been dormant this long. Hence the constant checking to make sure that fans really do want to see a comeback.

Capcom has a big stable of beloved franchises, many of which have gone a little too long without a new entry. Dino Crisis is hardly alone in that regard; Mega Man hasn’t had a new game since 2018, and he’s basically the company mascot! The core concept seems perfectly suited to a revival, though; a survival horror game centered around dinosaurs has the kind of broad appeal that could bring in those that didn’t play the originals (or weren’t alive for them).

For now, Dino Crisis fans will have to be happy with whatever crumbs Capcom is willing to throw them; after 22 years, a bunch of new merchandise is a lot more than we’re used to seeing for this series. Clearly the publisher wants us all to know that it hasn’t forgotten about Dino Crisis, and that’s not a bad sign. If Nintendo suddenly did the same for Eternal Darkness after all these years, it would certainly come as a big surprise. Hopefully all of this leads to something much more significant.

