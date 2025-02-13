Directive 8020 from Supermassive Games Gets a Release Date

The Dark Pictures Anthology is adding a new title to the horror series with Directive 8020. With an intense new trailer for the upcoming installment at Sony’s State of Play, Supermassive Games, the BAFTA-winning game studio behind Until Dawn, The Quarry, and The Dark Pictures Anthology series, teased the interactive survival title in the post-credits of The Devil in Me back in 2022 but made its full announcement in August 2024 during Gamescom. Featuring Captain Marvel and No Time to Die actress Lashana Lynch, this sci-fi set drama will mark the first game of the second season in the anthology, which will continue the multilinear narrative that Supermassive Games thrives on. With a launch date of October 2nd, it seems that the trajectory of this ship isn’t too far, far away.

Set 12 lightyears from home, the planet Tau Ceti f offers a small sliver of hope for humanity amid the slow death of Earth. When the colony ship Cassiopeia lands on the planet, the crew releases that the planet that they could inhabit is home to other lifeforms. These unknown alien organisms can mimic their prey, creating a deadly environment for the crew, as their choices and alliances could make the difference between life and death. And trust us when we say, death takes on many forms in this title, as we’ve seen in the recent trailer. It’s up to you to make tough choices that can change the trajectory of the narrative either for your character or someone else.

Throughout Directive 8020, you will be in control of five crew members aboard the expedition, including ‘Young’ portrayed by Lashana Lynch. Supermassive Games has brought some talented actors to their titles with Oscar-winning actor Rami Malek in Until Dawn and Laurence Olivier Award-winning actress Jessie Buckley. As each installment within the Dark Pictures Anthology series, Supermassive Games up the stakes even higher, with this next title bringing a new experience for Dark Pictures fans and newcomers alike.

Directive 8020 launches on October 2nd on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.