Discord Launching Dedicated Game Store and Library

It’s not enough that Discord wants to take over the game community with its robust chatting and communication services — it also wants to bring gamers together with the ability to buy their favorite games in one convenient place as well!

The company has announced that it’s setting up a bookstore-style service that will allow for the purchase of games through a curated storefront, according to this blog post. The goal is to create a place built around digital games that their staff puts their hearts behind. Granted, that doesn’t mean you’re going to find AAA titles left and right. Instead, the team seems to be going more for an indie approach.

The store is currently in beta test to around 50,000 Canadian customers, and are also introducing an upgraded version of Discord Nitro that will allow access to a number of games, including favorites like The Banner Saga 3 and Hollow Knight, among others. These can be easily accessed through a Discord Store tab on the home screen.

As for the reason for the move into a digital storefront, the company explained, “There’s an abundance of fantastic games. Fantastic games that we missed. Games that we even purchased but never got around to playing.”

It continued, “We’re excited to offer you the opportunity to catch up with amazing game experiences you might’ve missed and even mix up what you play with your friends from time to time.”

As you can see from the screenshot below, the store looks easily accessible and allows for browsing of several hit titles.

“We’ll be showcasing a variety of titles that we think you’ll like. As the store grows, we’ll rely on our community and our team to make the store feel super personal and focused on games that we genuinely think you’ll enjoy!”

More details on the store can be found here. It doesn’t have a full-on launch date yet, but Discord users should see more of its features sooner rather than later.

We do wish the Discord team the best of luck in providing an experience that its fans will enjoy. Oh, and offering some great deals on hit games. We could always use another copy of Hollow Knight around the office…