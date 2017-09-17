Dishonored: Death of the Outsider References Dark Souls and Prey

The standalone Dishonored: Death of the Outsider just released and players that dove right into the latest title have already seen a few easter eggs. Developed by Arkane Studios, fans may have noticed a reference to one of their other games Prey as well as the iconic bonfires seen in the Dark Souls franchise.

Taking on the role of Billie Lurk, former assassin, to take out the source of their powers; “the Outsider”. As the latest game progresses, there is a safe deposit bank that players find that has the name Morgan Yu attached to it. This of course is the main protagonist in the Prey game that came from the very same studio earlier this year.

Another easter egg hails from the belovedly brutal Dark Souls franchise. At that very same bank on the roof, players will find themselves faced with a lit bonfire with a sword stuck in its midst. The bonfire itself doesn’t really do anything other than sit there in tribute. Unlike the same tribute in Battlefield 1 where the sword could be used as a wieldable weapon, the bonfire here in the Dishonored-verse is purely cosmetic.

For those who haven’t checked out the latest DLC for Dishonored yet, Death of the Outsider presents a few unique moral grey areas. The Outsider, the one who grants assassins their powers, is seen at the ultimate threat that needs to be dealt with. There is of course the question of what exactly is “right” in the world of assassins? The creative director Harvey Smith recently had this to say about the expansion:

“Rightly or wrongly, Billie and her mentor Daud come to the conclusion that the Outsider is responsible for a lot of the chaos in the world. And if they remove the Outsider, then the world will be a better, safer place.”

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC users.

