Dislyte: How to Get Free Items With Codes

Dislyte players can use several currently active codes to get a ton of free items and resources, but they have to know how to use the codes first. Dislyte is the brand new mobile game in which players collect teams of Espers, people imbued with the power of the gods. With a killer soundtrack and excellent character designs, Dislyte is already amassing a sizable fanbase, despite only being out for about a week. The gacha-style game has a number of game modes and play options that will keep players occupied for hours, even if they don't want to spend money on premium goods or currencies.

Dislyte's developers are encouraging players to give the game a try with a number of free giveaways and codes. The developers of Dislyte are working with a number of different YouTube personalities to drum up interest in the game, with many YouTubers getting their very own codes to give to their users. Many of the codes are giving away Golden Records, Starimons (which are used to upgrade Espers), XP Boosters, Nexus Crystals, and other premium goods.

So – how do codes work in Dislyte? Well, the actual code redemption system is a little convoluted. Players have to tap on their profile picture, then tap on "Settings." From there, they tap on the "Services" tab and then tap the "Gift Code" button to enter in their codes.

Below is a list of currently active Dislyte codes. All of the codes worked as of May 18, 2022.

JoinDislyte – 100 Nexus Crystal + 1 Golden Record

LingBigYong – 100,000 E-Cash, 50x Nexus Crystals, 5x Basic Divine Wave Opt Pack

StSkiCrimax – 100,000 E-Cash, 1x XP Booster(8h), 1x Stamina Supply Pack

Tgtyoutube – 3-star Starimon, XP, 50 Nexus Crystals, 1x XP Booster(8h)

AviveHD – 3-star Starimon, XP, 50 Nexus Crystals, 100k Gold, 1x XP Booster(8h)

JonTronShow – 2x 3-star Abilimon, 100k Gold, 50 Nexus Crystals