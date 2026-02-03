Disney Dreamlight Valley Confirms Release Date for First Free Update & New Characters of 2026

If there’s one thing Disney Dreamlight Valley fans love, it’s a brand-new character in the Valley. Since Cinderella’s arrival in December 2025, players have been looking forward to this year’s lineup of new additions. Thanks to the free content roadmap, we already have a pretty good idea of the next few newcomers. But until today, Disney Dreamlight Valley hadn’t confirmed when exactly the “early 2026” free update bringing Lady and the Tramp would arrive.

In a new post on X, @DisneyDLV has officially revealed the first free Disney Dreamlight Valley update of 2026. The update will be called Puppy Love, and it will release on February 11th. In a perfect homage to Valentine’s Day, the free update will bring Lady and the Tramp from the film of the same name into the game. And yes, we now have our first look at what this adorable duo will look like when they arrive in the Valley this month.

Image courtesy of GameLoft

Today’s post from the official Disney Dreamlight Valley is just a sampler for what’s to come with the free Puppy Love update. In it, we get our first look at the characters of Lady and the Tramp in-game. And yes, it includes a recreation of the iconic spaghetti and meatballs kiss. From the sounds of it, players will be directly involved in bringing that movie moment to life, likely as part of the quest to bring these characters to the Valley.

Along with a peek at the quests these two will bring into the game, the Puppy Love teaser shows off the adorably-sized dog house that will be their new home in-game. There’s also a few hints at new rewards inspired by The Lady and the Tramp that we’ll be able to unlock. These new items will be available as part of friendship quests for Lady and the Tramp, respectively. You can get a look at these new additions from the next free Disney Dreamlight Valley update in the video teaser from @DisneyDLV below:

Love is on the menu… Step into a delightful Realm and help prepare a romantic dinner for two very special canines in the Puppy Love update, available February 11! pic.twitter.com/XxGBAKgFaj — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 3, 2026

Before the Puppy Love update officially arrives, we’ll get a few more glimpses at what the first major new content of 2026 has to offer. As shared at the end of the teaser, Gameloft plans to unveil more specific details about the free update on February 4th. The exact timing for the deep dive video hasn’t been confirmed, but new Disney Dreamlight Valley videos and updates like these tend to drop around 12:30-1 PM ET. So, keep your eyes peeled if you want to see more before the next Disney Dreamlight Valley free update arrives.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, along with a mobile version. The Puppy Love update will be free for all players who own the base game and will arrive on February 11th across all platforms.

