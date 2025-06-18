How to Get Peter Pan in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Mysteries of Skull Rock update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has arrived. At long last, gamers will uncover what lurks within this strange rock that’s been in the Valley since the beginning. This update adds not one but two new Villagers, letting us finally befriend the Forgotten and Peter Pan. We’ve known the Forgotten since the game’s release, and this character is key to recruiting the newest Disney character. If you want to add Peter Pan to your Village, here’s what you need to know.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How to Unlock the Peter Pan Quest – Pre-Reqs

To unlock Peter Pan, you must first befriend the Forgotten

Before you can find Peter Pan, you will need to have finished the pre-existing story quests for the Forgotten. This shadow self has been a part of Disney Dreamlight Valley since the beginning, and you’ll need to work through all of their story quests to be able to access the new Peter Pan quest. The Forgotten quests you need to complete are:

Ursula’s With Great Power… quest to first encounter The Forgotten

quest to first encounter The Forgotten Nature & Nuture Quest after restoring the river in the Sunlit Plateau

Quest after restoring the river in the Sunlit Plateau The Great Blizzard quest in the Frosted Heights

quest in the Frosted Heights The Miracles Take Time quest in the Secret Chamber

quest in the Secret Chamber The Forgotten Relics quest, where you solve the mystery of the dark rifts and gain access to the Dark Castle

quest, where you solve the mystery of the dark rifts and gain access to the Dark Castle The Dark Castle confrontation with the Forgotten

confrontation with the Forgotten The Remembered quest, which begins after completing The Dark Castle

The quests unlock in the order above and will need to be completed before you can recruit The Forgotten to your village. The Forgotten’s storyline sparks the ability to recruit Peter Pan, so you won’t be able to get Peter Pan in Disney Dreamlight Valley without finishing these quests first.

How to Start the “A Forgotten Name” Quest & Enter Skull Rock

Skull Rock in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After recruiting the Forgotten to the village, you’ll need to complete three friendship quests with them. Once you do that, you will be able to access the A Forgotten Name quest, which starts you on the path to meet Peter Pan.

Some players report that the quest can take some time to show up. So, if you believe you’ve completed all of the Forgotten story and friendship quests but still don’t see it, give it some time. Gamers say it’s taken anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour after logging in following the update to show up. You may also try restarting Disney Dreamlight Valley if you still aren’t seeing A Forgotten Name.

To complete the A Forgotten Name quest, you’ll need to visit Skull Rock and talk to the Forgotten. Skull Rock is the mysterious skull-shaped cave on an island in the Dazzle Beach biome, and it won’t be accessible until you’ve recruited the Forgotten to the Valley. After you give the Forgotten a name, you will unlock the Shadows on the Wall quest and begin your exploration of Skull Rock. This previously locked location will now be accessible!

Complete Skull Rock Quests to Unlock Peter Pan

Once you’ve successfully named the Forgotten and entered Skull Rock, you will need to complete a series of story quests on your path to meet Peter Pan. Each quest involves exploring Skull Rock and using a little Pixie Dust. It’s no short quest line, so plan to spend some time grinding before you’ll recruit Peter Pan to the Valley. The three quests to unlock Peter Pan are:

Shadows on the Wall

A Ship of Gold

The Music’s On the Walls

Once you complete all of these quests with the Forgotten, you’ll be able to seek out Peter Pan. You can talk to villagers or follow the Pixie dust for hints, but the secret is hiding in plain sight. He’ll be in the Dark Castle where you found the Forgotten earlier!

Once you find Peter Pan in the Dark Castle, you will need to place his home in the Valley before he can fully move in. It will cost 20,000 star coins to get Scrooge McDuck to build it, but once you do, you will finally be able to add Peter Pan in Disney Dreamlight Valley.