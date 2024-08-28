Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals End of Summer Event

Sad as it always is to see, the end of summer is very much upon us, and for Disney Dreamlight Valley, that means an all-new event. The End of Summer event will begin on September 4th, and run through the 26th. During that time, players will discover different colored marshmallows growing naturally in the valley. Pink marshmallows will appear on three bushes in the Valley Plaza, while blue marshmallows can be found scattered throughout the Plaza, Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor, and Glade of Trust. These items can then be used to create a pair of new recipes.

A trailer for the End of Summer event can be found below.

From the trailer, it appears that the two recipes are s’mores and toasted marshmallows. Interestingly enough, players will also be able to use the marshmallows to craft new items, including folding chairs and a Bonfire Pit. According to the game’s official website, “this item, once placed, will allow you [to] interact with it to take photos with your nearby Villagers.” That should make for a neat addition to the game, especially for players that like sharing images on social media, or through the game’s DreamSnaps feature. Last but not least, this in-game event will also have some new duties, which will unlock exclusive avatar items once completed.

All in all, this seems like a pretty fun little event! Disney Dreamlight Valley just added a new update earlier this month, along with a new Star Path, and the final act of the game’s paid DLC. Altogether, there’s quite a bit to do in the game right now, and that should keep players occupied until the next content update, which is set to release in October. Gameloft has previously noted that the October update will be on the smaller side, but it will see the debut of Timon and Pumbaa from The Lion King. Following that, the final update of 2024 will see the arrival of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. That update does not currently have a release window, but we can probably expect to see it sometime in December, just in time for the holidays.

