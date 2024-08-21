Disney Dreamlight Valley Summer Update Live, Launch Trailer Released

The newest update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has officially been deployed, adding a whole bunch of new content, as well as several bug fixes. Readers interested in learning about everything that has changed can check out the game’s patch notes right here. However, the highlights of today’s update include the addition of Tiana from The Princess and the Frog, her restaurant Tiana’s Palace, and the new Dapper Delights Star Path. Gameloft has noted that it could take up to two hours for today’s update to actually go live across all of the game’s platforms, but a quick glance shows that it’s at least available on Xbox.

Players should notice right away if the update is live, as the game’s loading screen will now feature Tiana front and center. To celebrate the new update, Disney Dreamlight Valley has released a new trailer, which features some of the various Star Path items, new content, and new additions to the Premium Shop. The trailer can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As seen in the trailer, Ariel’s Royal Bundle is one of the game’s new Premium Shop additions, and it can be acquired for 4,000 Moonstones. The bundle grants Ariel her pink gown, and players receive a Seaside Royal Carriage, a Seaside Villa house style, new furniture items, hairstyles, and more. Fans of Beauty and the Beast can also find a new critter companion in the Premium Shop based on the Footstool, and it also includes a little doghouse that can be placed. The bundle costs 3,000 Moonstones. Of course, all of this content is optional, and those that would rather save their Moonstones can do just that!

Today’s update also sees the release of the third and final act of the game’s paid expansion A Rift in Time. As previously revealed, completing the expansion will allow players to have Jafar move into their valley. As part of Jafar’s plans, Mickey has been reverted to a form resembling his appearance in Steamboat Willie. At this time, we don’t know if this is a style Mickey will be able to wear all the time, but it seems like a safe bet!

What do you think of the new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley? Do you plan on purchasing any of the new items from the Premium Shop? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!