Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Halloween Event Is Live, But Many Fans Are Not Happy

The Halloween season is well and truly upon us, and lots of video games are celebrating the holiday. Disney Dreamlight Valley is no exception, and an in-game Halloween event is now live. Once again, players will start to notice Candy Buckets appearing in the plaza. Not only is the Candy edible, it can also be used to craft furniture items, including a brand-new one. This year, Gameloft has added a Mickey’s Halloween Candy Bowl item. The item looks like a pumpkin carved to resemble Mickey Mouse. Players will find the recipe in their in-game mailbox, so they can craft it as soon as they have the required materials.

Mickey’s Halloween Candy Bowl can be made using Clay x 5, Green Candy x 2, Purple Candy x 2, and Red Candy x 2. Fans looking for other ways to celebrate Halloween can do so with some additional items. In case you missed it, Disney Dreamlight Valley recently offered a free Mickey BOO! Loungefly backpack. The backpack glows in the dark when nighttime hits in the game, making it the perfect thing to wear while seeking out the game’s Candy Buckets. To get the free item, players must redeem the code “DDV2024OOOOO” in the game’s Help menu.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Last but not least, the in-game Premium Shop has some seasonal items available for purchase. The Cozy Halloween Cottage can be obtained for 3,000 Moonstones, and features a design inspired by fall and the Halloween season. The Tower of Terror is also back in the shop right now, and currently has a discount of 20% off. Note that unlike some of the other furniture items based on Disney Parks attractions, the Tower of Terror cannot be ridden (though the game does suggest that you can).

Unfortunately, those who participated in last year’s Halloween event don’t have as much to do. The event is largely the same as the one offered last year, so if you crafted all of the items that were offered before, you aren’t going to find much else. With even the paid items being a rehash, longtime players can’t help but feel disappointed that they don’t have much incentive to play this week. A lot of older fans have already voiced their frustrations about that on social media, but for newcomers to the game, this is a good opportunity to experience an event they might have missed.

Thankfully, fans should have some actual new stuff to look forward to in the very near future. Next week, Disney Dreamlight Valley will be hosting a digital showcase event, which will lay out the game’s plans for the rest of the year, as well as into 2025. As of this writing, we know that there’s still one more big update to come before the end of 2024, which will see the addition of Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Do you wish this year’s Halloween event had more new content? Do you plan on decorating your village for the holiday? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!