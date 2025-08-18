Disney Dreamlight Valley Patch Notes Reveal Everything In This Week’s Free Update

A new update is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley this week, and when it arrives, players can look forward to a new Realm as well as new characters from Pixar’s Inside Out. While the free content isn’t set to arrive until Wednesday, August 20th, Gameloft has revealed full patch notes detailing everything we can expect to see. These patch notes include some interesting things that we hadn’t learned about just yet, such as new additions to the Premium Shop, including Lucky from Disney’s 101 Dalmatians. As usual, players can expect a bunch of bug fixes, as well.

A new free update means a new Star Path. This time around, the theme is Retro Roadtrip, and players can look forward to new rewards such as throwback fashions. Interestingly enough, Disney Dreamlight Valley is using this update to make a number of significant changes to the Star Path formula. It seems the developers have overhauled the concept a bit, tweaking the actual tasks that players will have to complete. It remains to be seen how players will feel about these changes, but hopefully they lead to a more enjoyable experience overall, and feel a little less like grinding as players try to unlock everything before the Star Path ends. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

NEW CONTENT

Head over to the Dream Castle, find a new door, and cross over into a memorable realm.

Meet Joy and Sadness in the Headquarters and put together a grand Dream Production to help inspire Riley for an upcoming talent show!

Place a remote Headquarters in your Valley to welcome Joy and then Sadness, along with their memorable Quests.

Assist Joy in solving the Valley’s mood swings and help Sadness fix a ‘rainy day’ to collect heartwarming Friendship rewards.

Buckle-up, we’re going on a road trip! A Retro Roadtrip Star Path to be precise! Embrace the breezy summer nostalgia, go fishing around the Valley, spend time with beloved pet companions, and snap photos with your Royal Phone! Capture all your Valley’s fun in the sun by collecting fabulous retro fashions, including a new Dream Style for Donald, a cool Rock and Roll Fox companion, and more!

Starting on September 3rd, get ready to tap into the power of Nostalgia with the return of the Memory Mania Mini-Event! This time, you’ll need to locate Riley’s phone as it spawns around the Valley! Participate to earn new rewards, including the Nostalgia Capybara, until September 16 th !

get ready to tap into the power of Nostalgia with the return of the Memory Mania Mini-Event! This time, you’ll need to locate Riley’s phone as it spawns around the Valley! Participate to earn new rewards, including the Nostalgia Capybara, until September 16 ! Show us how you really feel, with the weekly DreamSnaps challenges arriving in Emotional Recue!

Speaking of emotions, prepare for a great many of them when Lucky, from Disney’s 101 Dalmatians, joins the Valley through the Premium Shop!

More optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time, including Dream Styles for Anna from Disney’s Frozen, and Tiana, from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog!

Be sure to keep an eye on the Scrooge McDuck’s Store each day for the chance to find new items.

Adjusted available seasonal Moonstone packs that will be offered for a limited time. Different seasonal cosmetic items may be offered with future updates.

* Please note: Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition does not include seasonal Star Paths or the Premium Shop.

STAR PATH

Discover a refreshed Star Path experience with new weekly Routine Duties, creative task types, and more rewarding progression designed to give you something fresh to do every week!

Update to Duties from the current system

Character-specific duties have temporarily been removed (except Joy and Sadness, since they are new characters). You will no longer be required to complete Duties for previously released characters you have not yet unlocked.

The initial selection of Duties on day one of the event provides enough Tokens to unlock all rewards of the Star Path on the regular track. All additional Duties will go towards unlocking Star Path Bonus rewards.

Memory Orbs related Duties have been significantly reduced.

Restaurant-related duties have temporarily been removed.

Duties that require players to craft Training Manuals have been removed.

Previous Duties that were limited to a specific number of times per day and required multiple days to complete, have been removed.

New Routine Duties

New Duties unlocked each Wednesday for 5 consecutive weeks (pending on the length of the Star Path, this may vary in the future).

New Duty Types may appear – In Emotional Rescue, there will be Photo Gallery (see details below) and Companion interaction related Duties.

Completing all Routine Duties will provide the necessary Tokens to gain all rewards in the Bonus track.

Completing all weekly Routine Duties unlocks the following week’s Routine Duties. If one jumps into the Star Path at a later date, they will need to complete the Routine Duties in the order they were released but will be able to catch up to that given week’s live Routine Duties.

Premium Star Path allows for progress on all Routine Duties that have been released (linear path no longer required). If one jumps into the Premium Star Path at a later date, they will be able to complete all the released Routine Duties, in whatever order they choose, in order to catch up to that given week’s live Routine Duties.



Star Path end time and grace period

The active Duty period has been increased by 5 days for all players!

The Grace period, where you can only trade and purchase additional Star Path Tokens, has been reduced and now lasts 48 hours.

For a deeper dive into these changes, please visit our Q&A on the changes in the Star Path blog article!

IMPROVEMENTS

DECORATING

Fence Improvements: Last update we enhanced your creative freedom by allowing for the ability to place diagonal Paths, and now we’re updating Fences! Seamlessly switch from “Line” to “Diagonal” fence modes for even more flexible designs and unique builds!

Last update we enhanced your creative freedom by allowing for the ability to place diagonal Paths, and now we’re updating Fences! Seamlessly switch from “Line” to “Diagonal” fence modes for even more flexible designs and unique builds! More Floating Islands: Owners of Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time will also have additional Floating Islands, each themed after their Biome counterpart and purchasable with Mist.

Owners of Disney Dreamlight Valley: A Rift in Time will also have additional Floating Islands, each themed after their Biome counterpart and purchasable with Mist. Player House Improvements : Flex your interior decorator muscles with new customizable ceilings! Similar to how floors are decorated, choose from a series of assets to give your Player House a more unique look.

: Flex your interior decorator muscles with new customizable ceilings! Similar to how floors are decorated, choose from a series of assets to give your Player House a more unique look. Placing Large Items: It is now easier to target specific locations when placing large items in Edit Mode.

OTHER

More Companions: Players will now be able to equip TWO companions with them! All companion bonuses like extra inventory space and additional resource drops stack, and both companions gain experience simultaneously, helping level up your roster faster. .

Players will now be able to equip TWO companions with them! All companion bonuses like extra inventory space and additional resource drops stack, and both companions gain experience simultaneously, helping level up your roster faster. . Assign Companions: Players will now also be able to assign certain animal companions to Villagers! Pua to Moana or Maui Heihei to Moana or Maui Figaro to Minnie The Footstool to The Beast or Belle Dinah to Alice Magic Carpet to Aladdin, Jasmine Max to Prince Eric Maleficent’s Raven to Maleficent

Players will now also be able to assign certain animal companions to Villagers! Uncrafting Station Revamp: You will now use Starcoins instead of Dreamlight to uncraft items! For those who have used their Uncrafting Station prior to this update, keep an eye out for your inbox for a little something from the Cheshire Cat.

You will now use Starcoins instead of Dreamlight to uncraft items! Stalls Accessibility : Certain stalls will become placeable in new Biomes across our expansion passes: Aladdin’s Gem Stall, The Beast’s Greenhouse, Kristoff’s Stall, Mulan’s Tea Stall, Tiana’s Meal Stall, Moana’s Fishing Boat, and WALL·E’s Garden. Once placed, these stalls will not be removeable.

: Certain stalls will become placeable in new Biomes across our expansion passes: Aladdin’s Gem Stall, The Beast’s Greenhouse, Kristoff’s Stall, Mulan’s Tea Stall, Tiana’s Meal Stall, Moana’s Fishing Boat, and WALL·E’s Garden. Photo Gallery : Save pictures to the brand-new Photo Gallery in your menu! Now you’ll be able to take multiple photos for your DreamSnaps challenges, review, and submit directly from the Gallery! This feature will require an online connection to be enabled and can be viewed from any platform linked to your game profile.

: Save pictures to the brand-new Photo Gallery in your menu! Now you’ll be able to take multiple photos for your DreamSnaps challenges, review, and submit directly from the Gallery! Motifs for DreamSnaps : You can now add up to 5 Photomode motifs to your DreamSnaps!

: You can now add up to 5 Photomode motifs to your DreamSnaps! Tutorial for DreamSnaps: Updated turotial for DreamSnaps, with new and more detailed quests with Vanellope. Reworked quests: “The Haunting of Dreamlight Valley” and “Faith, Trust, and Pixel Dust”.

Updated turotial for DreamSnaps, with new and more detailed quests with Vanellope. Shop UI: We’ve updated the look of the Premium Shop to be more dynamic and interactive and are providing more information on items, like previewing its grid size!

We’ve updated the look of the Premium Shop to be more dynamic and interactive and are providing more information on items, like previewing its grid size! Premium Shop Catalogue: Now you can check out new arrivals to the Premium Shop from your Mailbox!

TOP CHANGES AND BUG FIXES

The Teal Baby Dragon and Black Pegasus will both be available to collect for the Storybook Vale expansion owners in our next update, after Emotional Rescue.

Fixed an issue where players couldn’t buy blueprints from Prince Eric.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Valley Pirates’ Treasure’ Furniture was not being added to the players inventory when being picked up.

Fixed an issue where ‘Cheshire Cat Tail’ and ‘Garlic Chocolate Tart’ couldn’t be dropped in some biomes.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Door Knob’ from Alice in Wonderland might not display correctly.

Fixed an issue where the ‘V-EGG-etable Seed’ looks like a Potato Seed bag when placed on the ground.

Fixed an issue in the ‘Eggstravaganza’ event where a purple egg could become stuck in a chest in the Beauty and the Beast realm.

Fixed an issue where the players door could be shifted incorrectly inside their house.

Fixed an issue where duties progress was resetting for some players.

Fixed an issue where some items could not be picked up when found by an NPC.

Fixed an issue where some hotkeys would no longer function after the final Storybook Vale cutscene.

Fixed an issue where Maleficent’s fishing VFX would remain visible after being interrupted.

Fixed an issue where an untextured coin could appear in any scene after closing Scramble Coin.

Fixed an issue where the VFX for the BBQ Cooking Station was offset.

Fixed an issue where you could use the ‘Randomize Pose’ hot-key after the Photo was captured.

Fixed an issue where there was no indication that the players house was placed on another Floating Island.

Fixed an issue where the player would have to re-enter their Floating Island to see their Mailbox after updating it from inside their house that is placed there.

Fixed an issue where the mailbox appears despite its setting if replacing the house with a new one.

Fixed an issue where the player could freeze while teleporting to the Library during the main quest of The Storybook Vale.

Fixed an issue where houses placed on the Never Land River Kit on Floating Islands couldn’t be removed.

Fixed an issue where the player avatar wouldn’t look at the camera during certain party photos.

Fixed an issue where the Lorekeeper could drop through the floor when starting a discussion with them.

Fixed an issue where an NPC the player is hanging out with would spawn near their house after the player exits a location into the village.

Fixed an issue in a Mythic trial where the player could get stuck in the air after rotating a bridge.

Various other bug fixes and improvements

