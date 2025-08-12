Disney Dreamlight Valley Trailer Reveals Release Date and New Details for Inside Out Update

The next free update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is coming this week. Gameloft has confirmed that the Emotional Rescue update will arrive on August 20th, and it should offer a substantial amount of new content for players to check out. As we’ve known for some time now, this update will be focused on Pixar’s Inside Out films. Players will meet Joy and Sadness from the series, and they’ll visit a new Realm. Appropriately enough, the new Realm door features a silhouette of Riley, and when players enter, they’ll have to help Joy and Sadness. Apparently, the control console is in need of repairs, and players will also have to assist with inspiring Riley.

Once players have completed tasks in the new Inside Out Realm, they’ll be able to welcome Joy and Sadness into their Valley. This will give players more tasks to complete, including helping to “solve the Valley’s mood swings.” Both characters will have friendship rewards to unlock, and a new trailer today revealed some interesting styles that match the two characters. For example, reaching new friendship levels with Sadness will unlock a pair of overalls that match the character’s blue color, and they also feature a storm cloud pattern. The new trailer can be found below.

Last year, Disney Dreamlight Valley held a Memory Mania event, which included several rewards based on Inside Out 2. That event will make a comeback later this month, starting August 27th and running through September 9th. Players will get a second chance to snag last year’s rewards, including critters based on each of Riley’s emotions. This year will also include additional rewards that were not present in 2024, including hockey gear based on Riley’s team, the Fog Horns. That should make the event worth checking out for both those that missed last year’s event, and anyone that completed it.

There had been some hopes from players that this Disney Dreamlight Valley update might include all five of Riley’s emotions from the original Inside Out, but that clearly won’t be the case. That does make sense given that most updates usually only see one or two new Villagers added. It’s possible we could see the other emotions added in a later update, but there’s no way of knowing for sure. From a narrative standpoint, it will be interesting to see how the game addresses Joy and Sadness leaving their home Realm.

Unfortunately, today’s trailer did not offer any information about other changes that will be coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley this month. We know that a new Star Path will be released to coincide with the Emotional Rescue update, but the full theme has not been revealed. Gameloft did offer some teases about things to expect earlier in August, but it looks like fans will have to wait just a little bit longer to find out full details. Readers should note that an earlier version of today’s trailer was uploaded by Gameloft and mistakenly said that the update will be released on August 13th. However, players will have to wait until the 20th.

Are you excited to check out the new update for Disney Dreamlight Valley? How do you feel about everything revealed thus far?