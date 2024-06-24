Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New Quality of Life Improvements for Update 11

A new update is coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley later this week, and Gameloft has been slowly pulling back the curtain on the additions players can expect to see. In a new video, the company laid out three new quality of life improvements that are on the way, which should make it a lot easier for players to decorate their valleys. Players will be able to duplicate and place items without going back into the menu, they'll be able to change the style of paths and fences that have already been placed, and there's a new collection filter that should make it easier to find similar items.

A short video showcasing these new features can be found below.

In the grand scheme of things, these changes aren't too substantial, but they should make the game a bit more enjoyable. Already, some fans are talking about the ways that this could make it easier to compete in DreamSnaps challenges, especially since the game's frustrating invisible item glitch is about to get fixed. There are still plenty of improvements players are hoping to see, including the addition of a search bar, but clearly Gameloft is listening to player feedback and looking at ways to improve the overall game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 11 will be released on June 26th. While players can look forward to bug fixes and other improvements, the biggest addition is a new Realm, which will be based on the animated version of Mulan. The film's eponymous heroine will join the valley, and players can also expect to see Mushu as well. On launch day, a brand-new Star Path will begin, and Gameloft has revealed a handful of hints about the rewards players can expect to see; nothing has been confirmed just yet, but it seems like the theme will largely focus on Mulan (which isn't surprising given the new Realm), but we might also see some content based on the movie Mary Poppins.

With the new update quickly approaching release date, we should get a lot more details soon. It's been a bit of a longer wait on Update 11 than previously expected, but thankfully an end is nearly in sight!

Are you excited for the next Disney Dreamlight Valley update? What do you think of these new improvements? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!