Disney Dreamlight Valley Revealing Full Summer Update “and Beyond” This Week

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have been patiently awaiting the game’s next big update, and it seems we’ll be getting all of the details very soon. Gameloft has announced that a Developer’s Update will be released on Wednesday, June 4th. These videos tend to arrive about a week ahead of an actual update, so it’s likely we’ll see the summer update on or around June 11th. However, Gameloft has also indicated that the video will offer information “beyond” the update, which suggests that we’ll be getting some hints about other updates further in the year. An exact time has not been announced for the video’s release.

It’s worth noting that the summer update is the final one listed on the current roadmap for Disney Dreamlight Valley. It’s possible we could be getting a new one on Wednesday to coincide with the Developer’s Update. That could give us a better indication of plans leading through the end of the year. It would be nice to get an idea of what’s in the works, including plans for the fall and winter. A recent survey conducted by Gameloft hinted at the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus making an appearance in Disney Dreamlight Valley. That would make a lot of sense for an update around Halloween, but we’ll have to wait and see if that actually pans out.

The sanderson sisters could come to disney dreamlight valley in the future

Right now, details about the summer update are very slim. We know that it will have something to do with Skull Rock, and all of the imagery shown so far indicates a pirate theme. That suggests we could see the arrival of Captain Hook, Peter Pan, or both characters. Gameloft recently revealed hints about the upcoming Star Path, which seems to have several rewards related to Disney’s Peter Pan. These rewards will focus on pirates, mermaids, and more. The actual theme of the Star Path has not been revealed at this time, but we can likely expect an announcement on Wednesday.

Launching alongside the summer update is the second half of The Storybook Vale DLC. This is the second batch of paid story content that has been made available for Disney Dreamlight Valley. The Storybook Vale features a narrative that involves Merida and Flynn Rider, as well as Hades and Maleficent. The first half of the expansion was released back in November, so it’s been a long wait for the conclusion’s release. In addition to The Storybook Vale, Wednesday’s update should offer some details about new Pride themed content coming to the game. It looks like players can expect to see some new clothing items, and possibly furniture as well.

Hopefully Disney Dreamlight Valley‘s Developer Update on Wednesday will offer a lot to get excited about. Gameloft has managed to keep players engaged through a steady stream of content since the game’s release, both through free updates and paid expansions. Ideally, we’ll get hints about a lot more content to come.

Do you plan on watching the Developer Update this week? What content are you hoping to see in Disney Dreamlight Valley? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!