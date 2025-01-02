Disney Dreamlight Valley Player Turns Their Realm Into Harry Potter

While the Disney references may be the primary draw for Disney Dreamlight Valley, many gamers love the ability to decorate and design their own little world. With many crafting recipes and items to unlock through quests and events, there’s no shortage of ways to get creative in the Valley. While some cozy chaos gamers might leave their world a mess of flowers, rocks, and Night Thorns, others put hours into decorating. Recently, one player challenged themselves to redesign their Valley after another beloved fan-favorite – the Harry Potter series.

Many fans return to Harry Potter during the winter months, with many even considering the first film to be a Christmas movie in its own right. Harry does celebrate Christmas with a shiny new invisibility cloak, after all. One fan got even more into the spirit this year by recreating several iconic scenes from the movie in their Disney Dreamlight Valley game.

The Reddit thread from Harry Potter and Disney Dreamlight Valley fan @Irenita25 begins with a title image showing their avatar dressed up like Harry Potter, including a snowy white owl on their arm. From there, they take us on a tour through several moments from the Harry Potter universe.

Our journey begins in a room the user has decorated to look like the Great Hall – floating candles included. A magical hat hovers above Harry’s head as he gets sorted into Gryffindor. Next, the creative gamer has used statues and flooring to transform a room into the giant chessboard from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. They even have a mannequin dressed up to look like Ron Weasley, and the scene is so convincing, fans can almost hear him saying “Not me, not Hermione, you.”

The next creative design features an avatar now dressed to look like Hermione Granger studying in the Gryffindor Common Room around Christmastime. The cozy space looks delightfully festive, and the outfit is an impressive recreation of a Gryffindor student’s attire. There are even chairs with Harry Potter glasses and a lightning bolt scar on them!

Finally, the tour ends with a room decorated to resemble Professor Trelawney’s Divination classroom, complete with an avatar dressed up to resemble the Professor herself. There are even pink poofs and, of course, a teacup for reading tea leaves.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Decoration Mode Improvements Let Players Get Even More Creative

Storybook vale added Owls to Disney Dreamlight valley

Fellow Harry Potter and Disney Dreamlight Valley fans are incredibly impressed with the designs. In fact, one comment says the images are so realistic to the universe that they “actually thought this was an advertisement for a Harry Potter game!”

Several other comments confirm that the likeness to the magical wizarding world is spot on, with a few fans even asking for guidance on how they, too, can bring a little witchcraft and wizardry to their own Valley. One user even got inspired to use the green furniture from Tiana’s friendship quests to create their own Slytherin common room.

With the variety of decorations and wardrobe options available in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the game offers plenty of tools for creative fans to design their realm as they like it. Thanks to the introduction of quality of life updates that allow for even more flexibility when decorating, fans can likely look forward to more creative and impressive builds like this one to come.