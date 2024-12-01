These Harry Potter Plot Holes Are Still Driving Fans Crazy

It has been 17 years since JK Rowling concluded the Harry Potter book series, and 13 year since the popular movie adaptations concluded. Compared to IP of equal significance, Harry Potter has been fairly dormant since then. Where so many IP — such as Star Wars and Marvel — have been chained to the milking machine, Warner Bros. and JK Rowling have shown some restraint with Harry Potter. That said, it’s slowly but surely making a return. Last year, one of the biggest video game releases of the generation, Hogwarts Legacy, came out and rejuvenated the IP. And the upcoming HBO TV show set to reboot the franchise looks poised to continue this comeback.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While Harry Potter has been a little quiet over the years the fandom has persisted. To this end, the Harry Potter Reddit is both very popular and very active. One of the top posts on it at the moment is a post dedicated to the plot holes that “annoy the hell out of you.”

As you would expect, a variety of plot holes have been presented by Harry Potter as the most egregious in the series.

“The clock displaying where the kids are at the Weasleys has ‘dentist’ on it and later on professor Slughorn is utterly perplexed that Hermione’s parents are dentists,” reads the top comment.

The second most popular comment points out Dumbledore sending the students to their dormitories because of the troll in the dungeons, which happens in the first movie. What’s off about this is the fact that the Slytherin dormitories are in the dungeons.

“At the beginning of Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry’s supposed to have a torch to help him see, but in the movies, he’s using Lumos. Magic isn’t allowed for underage wizards out of Howgarts, what the hell,” reads another comment.

Yet another comment points out another plot hole, but unlike the previous ones this is one is about the books and not the movies: “Sirius not mentioning he gave Harry the mirror when Harry floo calls him in the 5th book.”

Of course, there are more plot holes — or at least contentious plot points — than just these, but these ones are the most popular, or at least that is what the number of votes up on each and relation to other comments suggest. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. What plot hole — in the books, movies, or both — is the worst offender?