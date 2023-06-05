Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals New Star Path and Exclusive Items

Disney Dreamlight Valley players have not had a Star Path to participate in since the Disney Parks theme came to an end, but Gameloft has now revealed the next theme players can expect to see. This time around, the theme will be the "Wonder of Pixar," and players will be able to get new items based on movies like Finding Nemo, Toy Story, and Turning Red. The Star Path was actually revealed through last week's new roadmap, but now Gameloft has given players a look at some of the unlockable items that players will be able to obtain.

In a Tweet published today, Dreamlight Valley revealed statues and an outfit based on Turning Red, a furniture item based on the tank from Finding Nemo, a new stealth design for Buzz Lightyear, and more. Readers can see it all in the image below.

(Photo: Gameloft)

How do Star Paths work?

For those unfamiliar with Star Paths, they are one of the paid elements of Disney Dreamlight Valley. If players want to get premium items from a Star Path like the ones shown above, they have to use Moonstones, which can be purchased through the in-game shop. However, players can also find 50 free Moonstones in treasure chests each day, and Moonstones can also be obtained as a reward in the Star Path. Once a Star Path has been unlocked, players will have a limited time to complete Duties in order to unlock Tokens, which can then be redeemed for exclusive items.

What kind of Duties are in a Star Path?

Some Star Path Duties can be pretty simple, rewarding players for changing an outfit, taking a picture with a specific character, or picking a certain amount of fruit. Interestingly enough, a recent survey from Gameloft asked players if they think the Star Path Duties are too much of a challenge, so it's possible that things could be a bit easier, depending on how players answered. Presumably, the Wonder of Pixar Star Path will begin following the release of Update 5, which is currently slated to release in early June.

What do you think of this new Star Path for Disney Dreamlight Valley? Will you be spending your Moonstones on this one? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!