Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Call Out Time-Wasting Star Path Quest

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have enjoyed an influx of new content over the past month. First, we saw the drop of the new Tales of Agrabah update, which brought Aladdin and Jasmine to the game. Then, Gameloft surprised us with a brand-new St. Patrick’s Day event with festive green items to go along with it. And of course, there’s the new Star Path that arrived along with the most recent Disney Dreamlight Valley update. The Oasis Retreat Star Path features many exciting unlockable items, including an adorable new Capybara companion. However, some fans trying to earn the items are frustrated with the grind, which includes one particularly maligned task.

Players still have about a month to complete the tasks in the Oasis Retreat Star Path to earn their desired rewards. To unlock each item, players need to tick off specific tasks on the Star Path to earn the currency used to purchase Star Path rewards. Some rewards, including the Relaxing Capybara companion, can only be acquired by using Moonstones to unlock the Premium track. Even that pathway, however, will require earning the Star Path currency to purchase the desired Rewards, and that means ticking off those Star Path Duties.

Make your capybara a happy-bara today. Complete the Oasis Retreat Star Path to unlock its house and bath! pic.twitter.com/XAjyLJjA73 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) March 1, 2025

Star Path Duties can range in difficulty and time commitment, but many tend to require a bit more from the player than standard Dreamlight Duties would. Even so, many of the tasks are basic things that players will naturally do during the Disney Dreamlight Valley gameplay loop. This season’s tasks include things like uprooting night thorns, finding gems, fishing, and making 3-star meals. These are all pretty standard fare and will be pretty easy to check off. But then, there’s trickier ones like cooking a perfect dessert of crafting not one, but two swimming pools in the limited space of the Valley. But one particular duty has players going off in the Disney Dreamlight Valley Reddit, and it’s “Craft some ominous dark shards.”

Disney Dreamlight Valley Fans Don’t Want to Craft “Useless” Items

Gamers are frustrated with this particular Star Path duty for two reasons. One, the resources used up by crafting the required amount of Night Shards and two, the storage space the resulting items will take up. Storage is always something of a premium in Disney Dreamlight Valley, with many players dedicating massive swaths of the valley to chests where they can place all the items they can’t otherwise get rid of. And Night Shards are considered “useless” by many players, as they can’t be sold and don’t currently have much of a purpose outside of specific quests.

Given that Night Shards are fairly easy to come by already, popping up from purifying Night Thorns and dig spots around the map, most players already have more than enough of them. So crafting 30 more of them to tick off this Star Path objective feels, for many, like a waste of both time and resources. After all, crafting Night Shards requires Onyx, which is a useful ingredient in many crafting items, including potions to improve the pickaxe. Onyx can be tricky to come by, so many players are hesitant to use it to craft Night Shards just to get 15 points for the Star Path. This is especially true when, once crafted, Night Shards don’t do much but take up space for most players.

That said, some Disney Dreamlight Valley fans do have tips for what to do with all those extra Night Shards. With some extra materials, you can craft Purified Night Shards, which can be sold at Goofy’s Stall for a neat little profit. If you’re looking for what to do with those excess Night Shards, head to a crafting table to turn 5 Night Shards and 1 Dream Shard into a Purified Night Shard. They only sell for 70 gold each, but you can sell or gift them to get them out of your inventory, unlike standard Night Shards.

