Disney Dreamlight Valley Saint Patrick’s Day Event Adds Festive New Items

Saint Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and Disney Dreamlight Valley is celebrating with a new event. Between March 10th and March 17th, players can participate in the Lucky You! event. During that time, Three-Leaf and Four-Leaf Clovers will be found throughout the Valley. Once found, these Clovers will unlock new crafting recipes, like the “End of the Rainbow” Cauldron. As its name implies, the “End of the Rainbow” Cauldron is basically a big pot with a giant rainbow sticking out and reaching across the sky. There are also new clothing options, including a great shamrock inspired shirt design.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, reception to the new event seems to be pretty positive. The new designs do a nice job evoking the holiday, and offer a fun way for Disney Dreamlight Valley players to celebrate in the game. Some of these crafting recipes require quite a few Clovers to put together, so players might want to start hunting now before the event comes to an end next week. A short trailer for the Lucky You! event can be found below.

Play video

All in all, this is a pretty small event, but it’s worth noting that Disney Dreamlight Valley just got a pretty significant update, and it’s probably still keeping a lot of players busy right now. The Tales of Agrabah update was released at the end of February, introducing Aladdin, Jasmine, a new Realm, additional floating islands, and more. While players are running around completing tasks for Aladdin and Jasmine, they might want to keep their eyes peeled for any Clovers that might be sprouting up around the Valley!

The next update for Disney Dreamlight Valley has a tentative spring release window. It’s a little too early for Gameloft to reveal any details about the next update, but we probably shouldn’t expect to see it until mid-April or May at the earliest. The update was teased in a roadmap released last year, and the only thing shown was a hint at the Cheshire Cat from Alice in Wonderland. Following that, another update will come out in the summer, and the tease for that one features Skull Rock from Peter Pan.

RELATED: Disney Dreamlight Valley Warns Players How to Avoid a Frustrating Bug in the Game’s New Update

Between holiday events, full updates, and paid content, it’s looking like 2025 is going to be a good year for Disney Dreamlight Valley. Since the game’s debut in 2022, players have been treated to a steady stream of content to keep them engaged with the game. Even with all of the characters that have been added, there are still plenty of Disney favorites that have yet to appear, and there have been hints that we could still see Star Wars and Muppets content added at some point down the line.

Are you excited for this Saint Patrick’s Day event? Have you found enough Clovers to craft any of the event’s new items? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!