Disney Dreamlight Valley Reveals 4 Epic Mounts and 4 Longtime Requested Characters in Massive Expansion

Disney Dreamlight Valley has grown by leaps and bounds since its early access debut back in 2022, and in 2025, the game shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, the game is taking the opportunity to not only enhance its foundational systems but also expand in some truly unexpected ways. Those were all teased in the Disney Dreamlight Valley 2025 Showcase, which revealed the addition of 4 epic mounts, 4 long-awaited franchise favorite characters, and much, much more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The next major expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley is titled Wishblossom Ranch, and one of the biggest additions players will find is the addition of mounts. Players will be able to ride horses throughout the valley, but this isn’t just a quicker way to get from place to place. Not only can you customize your horses, but you’ll be able to choose several epic mounts from past Disney films, with three available at launch. Those three will include Khan (Mulan), Maximus (Tangled), and Pegasus (Hercules), and they will each come with their own friendship levels as well. That said, there is also a special mount of Frozen’s Sven, but you have to get one of two versions of the Expansion to unlock it.

You’ll be able to interact with your horses in a customizable Ranch that you’ll have to rebuild and restore to its former glory, and you’ll not only feed your horses but also brush them, pet them, and level them up to unlock new abilities. Also worth noting is that you can interact with the environment while on horseback, including mining, getting rid of thorns, and many of the things you’d normally do as you walked around the valley.

In addition to mounts, there will be new biomes and new animal companions, including Geese, Sartorial Skunks, and Sweet Bees, but there will also be a host of long-awaited character additions to the valley. Those include the very first princess Snow White, 101: Dalmations villain Cruella De Vil, Peter Pan’s Tinker Bell, and our favorite new addition, bouncer extradinaoire Tigger, who is the first Winnie the Pooh character to join the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s Second Half of 2025 is Stacked with New Content

Those who join Wishblossom Ranch ahead of its December 3rd launch release date will get an early adopter bonus reward in the form of a Springtime Festival Outfit and Festival Tack horse accessory, but there’s also a host of free content updates heading to the game, and some fan favorites will show up there as well.

Disney teased three free updates heading to the game in early 2026, and the teases suggest that Lady and the Tramp, Pocahontas, and Hercules will all join the game through these updates. Lady and the Tramp will hit first in early 2026, while Pocahontas will land in the Spring of 2026, and Hercules will land in the game starting in Summer of 2026.

Play video

When The Winter Ball hits, another new character will join the game. That new character is one of the most iconic princesses of all time, Cinderella, and she will have her own all-new storyline and friendship quests to unlock as well.

If you want to play Wishblossom Ranch, you can just download the new content in a Base Expansion 9with 5,000 Moonstones) or in a Deluxe Expansion with 10,000 Moonstones and other cosmetic rewards, including the Sven rideable mount. You can also get the regular Base Game edition of the game with 8,000 Moonstones, the Wishblossom Ranch Edition with 13,000 Moonstones, and the Ultimate Edition with 18,000 Moonstones and the other expansions.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!