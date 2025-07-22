Disney Dreamlight Valley Summer Teaser Hints at More Characters Than Any Past Update

While fans still have a bit longer to wait until the next free update to Disney Dreamlight Valley, it seems Gameloft is starting up the hype cycle. Based on the game’s most recent roadmap, we’ve known for a while that the next update will put a focus on content from Pixar’s Inside Out. However, this has led to a lot of questions about which characters might be added from the movies. The developer has now released a big hint at things to come, with an image from the new update. The picture shows a sleeping area for the five emotions that appeared in the first movie: Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust.

Generally speaking, most Disney Dreamlight Valley updates tend to add one to two new characters to the Valley. For this reason, many fans have wondered how the developers planned on handling the emotions. Joy and Sadness played the biggest role in the two movies, so it wasn’t hard to imagine the game prioritizing them over the rest. However, this new image suggests that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be adding all five emotions from the first Inside Out.

image courtesy of disney, gameloft

Five new characters in one update would be a pretty big deal! In the nearly three years since the game launched in early access, we’ve never seen anything that high. However, the Inside Out movies are very popular, and it might make more sense to have all five of them added at once. Of course, that still leaves the door open for Disney Dreamlight Valley to add Anxiety, Envy, Embarrassment, and Ennui at some point in the future. There’s also Bing Bong, who might actually make more sense to have in the Valley, as opposed to the emotions (who should be busy helping Riley).

The most recent update for Disney Dreamlight Valley arrived on June 18th. Gameloft tends to space out free updates for the game by about six weeks, so we can likely expect the next one sometime in the first half of August. That would fit with the “summer” window the developers had previously established, but we’ll have to wait a little bit longer for a set date. As we start to get closer, we should expect more hints of things to come, including the usual emoji teasers that precede each new Star Path.

Following the Inside Out themed update next month, players can expect free Disney Dreamlight Valley updates in autumn and winter. The autumn update seems to hint at more content based on Beauty and the Beast, while the winter should see the arrival of Cinderella. Nothing has been revealed for 2026 as of this writing, but the game has frequently turned to the player community for suggestions about more characters and Realms to add.

Are you excited for the next update to Disney Dreamlight Valley? Do you think the game will add the five emotions from the first Inside Out? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!