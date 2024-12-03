Disney Dreamlight Valley Players Should Take Advantage of This Exploit While They Still Can

New updates to Disney Dreamlight Valley bring exciting new content to the game, often including new characters and Star Path rewards. Along with all the shiny new, updates always come with a few bug fixes to repair player-reported glitches. Usually, that’s good news, as it helps resolve bugs that make it difficult for players to fully enjoy the game. However, some fans are wishing those user-reports had kept their mouths shut about one specific glitch that was actually helpful to players.

The Sew Delightful update for Disney Dreamlight Valley is on its way, set to drop at some point on December 4th. This update will bring Sally from A Nightmare Before Christmas to the game, letting players earn new stitched-together friendship rewards to match. Gameloft has also given fans a look at the upcoming Star Path, which is full of wintery delights perfect for getting in the holiday spirit.

But players have spotted a few interesting notes in the bug fixes section this time around, leaving some wishing the update could hold off just a little bit longer. Alas, the developers have spotted a bug that was helping players tick off their to-do lists a bit faster, and they are ready to squash it.

The bug in question relates to the Royal Shovel, a tool that lets players dig up various items. Apparently, applying buff potions to the shovel was woking a little too well, causing it to occasionally dig up extra memory orbs. These memories are used to complete images as part of the ongoing mission to complete all the things in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it can take players quite a while to recreate these scenes from Disney classics.

Digging in Disney Dreamlight Valley isn’t most players favorite way to grind, and memories can be particularly difficult to get, especially as some memory orbs now turn into star coins. And the reward for completing memories is pretty much just seeing the full picture and a sense of satisfaction, making it feel less than worth the effort for many. In other words, who would say no to some extra memories popping up from time to time?

Sadly, Gameloft is saying no with the upcoming Sew Delightful patch. Many of the bug fixes in these updates come from user reports, which means that the accidental bonus may well be going away because somebody blabbed. As one fan puts it, “Y’all need to start keeping these bugs a secret.”

My Orb Farm 🔴🟡🟢🔵🟣

byu/STORMBORN_12 inDreamlightValley one Players uncollected orbs mimic the soon-to-vanish glitch

While the idea of every Disney fan coming together to keep beneficial glitches to ourselves sounds fun, it’s likely that folks on the game team engage in some playtesting, meaning they were bound to find out about bonus memory orbs eventually.

Other players are poking fun at how quickly Gameloft responded to this bonus item glitch, noting that some of the other issues that have plagued players for years are still ongoing. Yet this one, which most players don’t mind since it helps them complete their memory stories, is being resolved in record time.

The update doesn’t drop until sometime around midday on December 4th, which means there’s still a bit of time to go digging with a magically enhanced Royal Shovel and scrouge up a few extra memories before this glitch is gone for good. It may be worth concocting a potion or two, as some players note they have been “swimming in orbs” while digging ahead of the pending patch.