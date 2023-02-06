Disney Dreamlight Valley Update 3 Coming Next Week

After offering a short teaser video last week, Disney Dreamlight Valley developer Gameloft has now revealed a release date for Update 3: February 16th! The update will see the addition of Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto, as well as Olaf from Frozen. Unfortunately, no additional details have been provided about the update, but a new piece of artwork was revealed alongside today's announcement. The art features the doorknob from last week's teaser, as well as Casita, the Madrigal family home from Encanto. A new animal friend, a purple rabbit wearing a hat, can also be seen.

The new art for Update 3 can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

#DisneyDreamlightValley: A Festival of Friendship launches on February 16th ✨! Check out our new key art for a sneak peek at what you can expect when the update launches next week. pic.twitter.com/GXD308P0C1 — Disney Dreamlight Valley (@DisneyDLV) February 6, 2023

Following Update 3's release, Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have quite a bit to look forward to! Gameloft recently release a roadmap for 2023, laying out some of its plans for this year. Following Update 3's release, players can look forward to the debut of The Lion King's Simba in April, as well as a Star Path centered around the Disney Parks. In an interview with ComicBook.com about the roadmap, Gameloft reiterated that a free-to-play release is still planned for this year, though no exact time table was provided. We also tried to find out what players can expect from that Disney Parks Star Path, but the developer couldn't offer us more than a couple of teases. Readers that missed that interview can find it right here.

Disney Dreamlight Valley released in early access last year, and has quickly found a passionate following. The game is a life-sim that builds on ideas and concepts from titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Stardew Valley, but it incorporates themes and characters from the worlds of Disney and Pixar. Until the free-to-play version releases, players can only access the game through Xbox Game Pass, or by purchasing one of multiple Founder's Pack options on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

What do you think of Disney Dreamlight Valley so far? Are you getting excited for the game's third update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!