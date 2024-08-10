New Disney Game Announced

A new board game celebrating Donald Duck’s 90th anniversary is coming out later this year. Earlier this month, Maestro Media announced Donald Duck: Happy Camper, a new board game that sends Donald and his nephews (as well as Webby) out into the woods for a campout. Players will assume the role of a Junior Woodchuck who is exploring the woods as Donald makes his camping journey. Players will earn badges and bonuses as they complete various tasks (such as setting up tents, crafting gadgets, or finding ideal photo spots), with the player completing tasks first earning bigger rewards. Donald serves as a timer of sorts for the game, with the game ending when Donald finally completes his trip through the woods.

“We are honored to join the fun of Donald Ducks’ 90th anniversary and to launch our first game in collaboration with Disney,” says Javon Frazier, Founder, and CEO of Maestro Media. “Happy Camper is crafted to encapsulate the joy of camping adventures, and we are anticipating the moment when fans get to immerse themselves in this experience.”

Donald Duck: Happy Camper was designed by renowned game designers Wolfgang Kramer and Daryl Andrews. Kramer won the Spiel des Jahres award five times, while Andrews is the designer of Sagranda.

Maestro Media is a relatively new board game company that has quickly picked up several interesting tabletop licenses. Maestro is also developing several Smurfs games, including a new tabletop roleplaying game. The publisher has also made games based on Binding of Isaac, Hello Kitty, and Sally Face.

Donald Duck: Happy Camper will cost $29.99. The game will release in December of this year.