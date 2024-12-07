Disney Lorcana Unveils First Look at Two New Sets Coming in 2025

It’s no secret that Disney fans love to collect all things Disney, and has that borne out in the popularity of Disney’s own TCG, Disney Lorcana. This card game is a relative newcomer to the TCG space with its 2023 release, but that hasn’t stopped TCG lovers and Disney adults alike from collecting cards from all six currently available sets. The most recent new set to drop, Azurite Sea, came out in mid-November, and fans have been eager to see what’s next. Fans have seen a few teasers for properties set to be added in 2025, but only recently got their first real look at what’s to come in 2025.

Disney Lorcana combines the best of both worlds with beautiful card art that draws from across Disney history alongside simple but fun gameplay, and that has stayed consistent as new sets joined the ranks. With the first full year of Lorcana under their belts, Ravensburger is looking ahead to 2025. While there are limited details on the newly-revealed Sets 7 and 8 for the Disney Lorcana TCG, it’s likely they will follow a similar structure, offering starter decks alongside boosters.

While some precedents like the general set structure may be set, others are born to be broken. The release date for the first of the two new sets proves this, as many players expected to see a February 2025 release for the first new set of the year. However, the new Archazia’s Island set won’t arrive until March 2025, but it may well be worth the wait for animal lovers.

The Arcazia’s Island set, first revealed during the Disney Lorcana Europoean Championship livestream, features super-pup Bolt as its main promotional image. The new set will focus around critters and pets from the Disney universe, promising many cute and cuddly cards to collect. There’s no exact release date for Archazia’s Island just yet, though most prior sets have dropped sometime around the middle of the month.

Players are very ready to incorporate some of their favorite Disney animals from the new set into their decks, with some joking about a new Dalmation Puppy meta emerging. Others are honing in on a comment about “learning new tricks,” wondering if 2025’s first new set will usher in some shiny new mechanics.

Jafar Takes the Throne in Upcoming Disney Lorcana Set

The second deck revealed for 2025 will center on the villain of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s A Rift in Time Expansion Pass, Jafar himself. This set, which will be called Reign of Jafar, has an even less firm release date, with Ravensburger sharing only that it’s expected for sometime in Q2 2025.

Not many details are available for this deck just yet, but it seems to prove that Jafar is the next big bad after Ursula, who received her own set last year. Players are eager to see what this means for gameplay and for the overarching story of Disney Lorcana, which is deep lore that fans piece together from card art. And speaking of art, fans are loving the looks of the artwork for this deck promo, which really shows Jafar in all his relaxed villainous glory.

While there’s surely more Disney Lorcana announcements for the year ahead to come, so far fans are feeling optimistic about what’s next for the popular Disney-inspired TCG. And with only a year’s worth of content to catch up on, there’s plenty of space for new fans to enter the fold before the new sets drop in the new year.