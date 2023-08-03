Disney Lorcana Will Have Secret Rare Cards

The chase cards for Disney Lorcana have been revealed. Today, Ravensburger revealed that Disney Lorcana would feature a sixth "secret" rarity of cards – Enchanted cards. These cards will be full art versions of cards from The First Chapter, featuring alternate art from their standard edition or holofoil edition cards. Interestingly, the Enchanted cards pull from Rare, Super Rare, and Legendary rarities, so it appears the focus is on popular characters rather than a specific type of card.

For the first set, Disney Lorcana's Enchanted cards include:

Hades, King of the Underworld

Stitch, Carefree Surfer

Elsa, Spirit of Winter

Mickey Mouse, Wayward Sorcerer

Mickey Mouse, Artful Rogue

Genie, On the Job

Aladdin, Heroic Outlaw,

Maui, Hero to All

Aurora, Dreaming Guardian

Belle, Strange But Special

Simba, Returned King

Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy

You can see images of some of the cards down below:

@DisneyLorcana #EnchantedSeeker from Zader in the Discord. Does not use Twitter but is in the hall rn pic.twitter.com/lTMEc9iXc5 — WalterYensid (@WalterYensid) August 3, 2023

Ravensburger did an excellent job of hiding this sixth rarity with fans, with the only clues coming from some interestingly placed UI within the official Disney Lorcana app and a reference to secret rare cards in the booklet inside the trove of Disney Lorcana. While it'll be a little while before we know exactly pull rates or rarities, it's almost certain that these cards will be the most sought after cards in the First Chapter, providing true chase cards for anyone who wasn't content with simply looking for the holofoil versions of certain Legendary Rare cards.

The reveal of the Enchanted cards certainly adds another level to Disney Lorcana's already high anticipation, as many are already preparing to brave long lines for a chance to get some of the cards early at Gen Con before their release. Those who aren't attending Gen Con will have a shot to purchase cards when the game comes out in hobby shops on August 18th and then mass retailers on September 1st.