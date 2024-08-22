Look out for Cruella de Vil: The fur-clad Disney villain from Walt Disney’s 1961 animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians has joined Disney Speedstorm Season 9. The ongoing Pirates of the Caribbean-themed season, “Look Out for Trouble,” launched Aug. 13th with new game mode Treasure Rush plus seasonal racers Will Turner and Davy Jones (with Tia Dalma and Hector Barbossa set to be unlocked later in the season). The expansion of the 66-character roster now includes the perfectly wretched Cruella, a Speedster class racer who comes with a litter of kart accessories and crew members during two limited-time events.

Keep reading below for everything you need to know about how to unlock Cruella de Vil in Disney Speedstorm season 9.

Disney Speedstorm: Cruella de Vil Unique Skills



Driving Obsession Normal Activation: Cruella honks her horn for a very short period of time, creating sonic waves that stun opponents and destroy obstacles.



Driving Obsession Charged Activation: Cruella’s kart transforms into a fire-spewing hoodless Panther de Ville for a moderate period of time. While transformed, she gains a speed boost and stuns any opponent she clashes with.



Disney Speedstorm: Cruella de Vil Crew Members



New crew members exclusive to the 101 Dalmatians collection include:

Captain (Common)

(Common) Sergeant Tibbs (Common)

(Common) Colonel (Rare)

(Rare) Nanny (Rare)

(Rare) Horace (Rare)

(Rare) Jasper (Epic)

How to Unlock Cruella de Vil in Disney Speedstorm

To unlock Cruella de Vil, you’ll need to acquire at least 10 Cruella racer shards. Epic Cruella shards are available in the Cruella de Vil Box via the shop (priced 500 Tokens per pull) with a drop rate of 10% for x5-x10 shards. Players can also purchase the Cruella Star-Up Pack (2,390 Tokens) and/or the Cruella Shards Pack (790 Tokens) to start leveling up Cruella once unlocked. (Note that Cruella de Vil level 16 or above is the required racer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Looking for Trouble – Chapter 05, Node 11.)

Cruella shards and crew members can be obtained as rewards by playing the limited event Born Brilliant, Bad and Mad. Players who have unlocked Cruella can then participate in the Seeing Spots leaderboard event, which pays out the following rank rewards:

Top 10%: Jasper crew shards (x30), Cruella de Vil racer shards (x15), Universal Box Credit tokens (x6), kart part color Searching Silver (x1), and victory animation Heiress Flourish (x1)

Jasper crew shards (x30), Cruella de Vil racer shards (x15), Universal Box Credit tokens (x6), kart part color Searching Silver (x1), and victory animation Heiress Flourish (x1) Top 25%: Jasper crew shards (x10), Cruella de Vil racer shards (x10), UniversalBox Credit tokens (x5), kart part color Searching Silver (x1)

Jasper crew shards (x10), Cruella de Vil racer shards (x10), UniversalBox Credit tokens (x5), kart part color Searching Silver (x1) Top 50%: Jasper crew shards (x6), Cruella de Vil racer shards (x7), UniversalBox Credit tokens (x4), kart part color Searching Silver (x1)

Jasper crew shards (x6), Cruella de Vil racer shards (x7), UniversalBox Credit tokens (x4), kart part color Searching Silver (x1) Top 75%: Jasper crew shards (x4), Cruella de Vil racer shards (x5), UniversalBox Credit tokens (x3)

Jasper crew shards (x4), Cruella de Vil racer shards (x5), UniversalBox Credit tokens (x3) Top 100%: Jasper crew shards (x2), Cruella de Vil racer shards (x2), UniversalBox Credit tokens (x2)



The Born Brilliant limited-time event, which can be played twice daily, offers the following rewards when completing objectives:



Objective: Win the race and use 3 backward skills

Difficulty: Apprentice

Racer: Davy Jones

Reward: Sergeant Tibbs crew shards (x8)



Objective: Win the race and stun 3 rival(s)

Difficulty: Apprentice

Racer: Davy Jones

Reward: 800 upgrade coins



Objective: Win the race by boosting for 15 seconds

Difficulty: Advanced

Racer: Davy Jones

Reward: Currency capsule (x1)



Objective: Win the race and perform 10 aerial stunt(s)

Difficulty: Advanced

Racer: Ortensia

Reward: Cruella de Vil shards (x1)



Objective: Win the race and use 2 unique skill(s)

Difficulty: Advanced

Racer: Minnie Mouse

Reward: Cruella de Vil shards (x1)



Objective: Win a race and dash into opponents 4 times

Difficulty: Expert

Racer: Ursula

Reward: 1200 upgrade coins



Objective: Win the race and stun 5 rival(s)

Difficulty: Superstar

Racer: Sulley

Reward: Cruella de Vil shards (x1)



Objective: Use 4 charged skill(s)

Difficulty: Newcomer

Racer: Cruella de Vil

Reward: 500 upgrade coins



Objective: Win the race and use 2 unique skill(s)

Difficulty: Expert

Racer: Cruella de Vil

Reward: D4RLING license plate (x1)



Objective: Win the race and drift for 600 meters

Difficulty: Expert

Racer: Cruella de Vil

Reward: Colonel crew shards (x10)



Objective: Win the race by boosting for 30 seconds

Difficulty: Superstar

Racer: Cruella de Vil

Reward: Cruella de Vil racer suit (Yellow Poison) (x1)

Disney Speedstorm is free-to-play on console, PC, and mobile. For everything else you need to know about season 9, check out our Pirates of the Caribbean: Looking for Trouble guide.