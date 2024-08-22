Look out for Cruella de Vil: The fur-clad Disney villain from Walt Disney’s 1961 animated classic One Hundred and One Dalmatians has joined Disney Speedstorm Season 9. The ongoing Pirates of the Caribbean-themed season, “Look Out for Trouble,” launched Aug. 13th with new game mode Treasure Rush plus seasonal racers Will Turner and Davy Jones (with Tia Dalma and Hector Barbossa set to be unlocked later in the season). The expansion of the 66-character roster now includes the perfectly wretched Cruella, a Speedster class racer who comes with a litter of kart accessories and crew members during two limited-time events.
Keep reading below for everything you need to know about how to unlock Cruella de Vil in Disney Speedstorm season 9.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Disney Speedstorm: Cruella de Vil Unique Skills
Driving Obsession Normal Activation: Cruella honks her horn for a very short period of time, creating sonic waves that stun opponents and destroy obstacles.
Driving Obsession Charged Activation: Cruella’s kart transforms into a fire-spewing hoodless Panther de Ville for a moderate period of time. While transformed, she gains a speed boost and stuns any opponent she clashes with.
Disney Speedstorm: Cruella de Vil Crew Members
New crew members exclusive to the 101 Dalmatians collection include:
- Captain (Common)
- Sergeant Tibbs (Common)
- Colonel (Rare)
- Nanny (Rare)
- Horace (Rare)
- Jasper (Epic)
How to Unlock Cruella de Vil in Disney Speedstorm
To unlock Cruella de Vil, you’ll need to acquire at least 10 Cruella racer shards. Epic Cruella shards are available in the Cruella de Vil Box via the shop (priced 500 Tokens per pull) with a drop rate of 10% for x5-x10 shards. Players can also purchase the Cruella Star-Up Pack (2,390 Tokens) and/or the Cruella Shards Pack (790 Tokens) to start leveling up Cruella once unlocked. (Note that Cruella de Vil level 16 or above is the required racer for Pirates of the Caribbean: Looking for Trouble – Chapter 05, Node 11.)
Cruella shards and crew members can be obtained as rewards by playing the limited event Born Brilliant, Bad and Mad. Players who have unlocked Cruella can then participate in the Seeing Spots leaderboard event, which pays out the following rank rewards:
- Top 10%: Jasper crew shards (x30), Cruella de Vil racer shards (x15), Universal Box Credit tokens (x6), kart part color Searching Silver (x1), and victory animation Heiress Flourish (x1)
- Top 25%: Jasper crew shards (x10), Cruella de Vil racer shards (x10), UniversalBox Credit tokens (x5), kart part color Searching Silver (x1)
- Top 50%: Jasper crew shards (x6), Cruella de Vil racer shards (x7), UniversalBox Credit tokens (x4), kart part color Searching Silver (x1)
- Top 75%: Jasper crew shards (x4), Cruella de Vil racer shards (x5), UniversalBox Credit tokens (x3)
- Top 100%: Jasper crew shards (x2), Cruella de Vil racer shards (x2), UniversalBox Credit tokens (x2)
The Born Brilliant limited-time event, which can be played twice daily, offers the following rewards when completing objectives:
Objective: Win the race and use 3 backward skills
Difficulty: Apprentice
Racer: Davy Jones
Reward: Sergeant Tibbs crew shards (x8)
Objective: Win the race and stun 3 rival(s)
Difficulty: Apprentice
Racer: Davy Jones
Reward: 800 upgrade coins
Objective: Win the race by boosting for 15 seconds
Difficulty: Advanced
Racer: Davy Jones
Reward: Currency capsule (x1)
Objective: Win the race and perform 10 aerial stunt(s)
Difficulty: Advanced
Racer: Ortensia
Reward: Cruella de Vil shards (x1)
Objective: Win the race and use 2 unique skill(s)
Difficulty: Advanced
Racer: Minnie Mouse
Reward: Cruella de Vil shards (x1)
Objective: Win a race and dash into opponents 4 times
Difficulty: Expert
Racer: Ursula
Reward: 1200 upgrade coins
Objective: Win the race and stun 5 rival(s)
Difficulty: Superstar
Racer: Sulley
Reward: Cruella de Vil shards (x1)
Objective: Use 4 charged skill(s)
Difficulty: Newcomer
Racer: Cruella de Vil
Reward: 500 upgrade coins
Objective: Win the race and use 2 unique skill(s)
Difficulty: Expert
Racer: Cruella de Vil
Reward: D4RLING license plate (x1)
Objective: Win the race and drift for 600 meters
Difficulty: Expert
Racer: Cruella de Vil
Reward: Colonel crew shards (x10)
Objective: Win the race by boosting for 30 seconds
Difficulty: Superstar
Racer: Cruella de Vil
Reward: Cruella de Vil racer suit (Yellow Poison) (x1)
Disney Speedstorm is free-to-play on console, PC, and mobile. For everything else you need to know about season 9, check out our Pirates of the Caribbean: Looking for Trouble guide.