Disney Villainous Announces Two New Games

Disney Villainous is expanding once again, with a single-character expansion and a new version of the game streamlined for new players. Today, Ravensburger announced a brand new expansion to Disney Villainous – Filled With Fright – which will introduce Oogie Boogie from Nightmare Before Christmas to the game. This is Disney Villainous's first single-character expansion, which means that players will need at least one other Disney Villainous game to play. Disney Villainous: Filled With Fright will be released in October 2023, appropriate timing given that it's spooky season.

Ravensburger also announced a reimplementation of Disney Villainous, called Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil. This is a limited edition game that reintroduces four Disney Villains from the core game – Maleficent, Captain Hook, Ursula, and Prince John – with streamlined gameplay designed specifically for first time players. A limited edition Target-exclusive version of the game will come with a new box design featuring Ursula, new movers, and rainbow-foil packaging. Disney Villainous: Introduction to Evil will be available on pre-order at Target starting on June 20th.

The Disney Villainous franchise is an asymmetrical game in which players control different Disney villains and try to be the first to succeed at their personal villainous goal. Each character comes with its own personalized board, a deck of cards, and a Fate deck featuring heroes from their respective movie to try to thwart their plans. Each player moves to a different spot on their own board, which comes with certain abilities. Players can play cards, draw cards, discard cards, gather power, or use an opponent's Fate deck to stymy an opponent. Numerous expansions have been released for Disney Villainous and Ravensburger has even released two spin-off franchises based on the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Each expansion of Disney Villainous can be mixed and matched or played as a standalone game.