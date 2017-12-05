Dissidia Final Fantasy NT Gameplay Video Features In-Depth Story Mode Footage

Square Enix has revealed some new info about the upcoming Dissidia Final Fantasy NT title during a livestream event at the Square Enix headquarters in Tokyo. With new gameplay footage highlighting the story mode and some of the more prominent game features, it was a solid treat for Final Fantasy fans.

Director Takeo Kujiraoka and Producer Ichiro Hazama took center stage to reveal a few key aspects such as the in-game menus, both online and offline, the Story Mode, and even the opening cinematics. For those looking forward to the several mode options available in the latest title, the below video is one of the best reveals yet because it answers a lot of fan questions about the different fighting styles and more. Check it out:

Players can also see their version of loot boxes, though it seems to be purely cosmetic and no actual real-life money is needed. That’s the way to do it! Chat emotes, different skins, and more can all be seen as a reward system for players in the livestream video footage provided.

According to the official Square Enix listing:

FINAL FANTASY, everything you could ever want – Over twenty playable Final Fantasy legends to play. Over ten iconic battle arenas. And legendary summons.

Welcome warrior, there's a mode for all – A mode for every player, whether it's competitive online matches or custom lobbies for friends only, offline matches versus AI, or training to learn and refine combat techniques.

The more you fight, the more you gain – After each battle, players will receive experience points and gil. With that, players can gain new skills and freely customize their character.

Only the brave survive – The bravery combat system allows a much deeper and more methodical approach to fighting games, separating luck from skill. The way to win is to garner bravery points before unleashing critical HP attacks against your opponent.

Dissidia Final Fantasy NT will be a PlayStation 4 exclusive launching on January 30th of 2018.