Divinity: Original Sin II Sells Over One Million Copies

It’s always great to hear about an independent game get major success in this industry, as it shows people still have a love for smaller but equally sufficient games.

Last month, Cuphead proved it belonged to this club, selling a million copies handily. This time around, it’s all about Larian Studios and its highly anticipated sequel Divinity: Original Sin II, which launched back in September.

Larian had been working on the sequel for some time, making steady progress on a game that would no doubt have a big impact on the old-school role-playing market. And that effort has paid off, as the studio recently took to Twitter to announce that it has sold over one million copies.

Using an image straight out of the Game of Thrones meme book, the company noted, “One does not simply sell a million copies…at least, not without the best fans in the world! In just a couple of months we’ve roared past this huge landmark, and it’s all down to you!” You can check out the image below.

Featuring a deep storyline and a turn-based battle system that has hooked old and new players alike, Original Sin II has been a huge success with critics and fans alike, thriving on positive word of mouth. It’s also picked up a lot of fans from the classic RPG mold, including those that love a good game like Baldur’s Gate.

If you haven’t checked out the game yet, you can download it on Steam now for $44.99. With all the adventure it packs, that’s quite a bargain.