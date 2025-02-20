Dungeons and Dragons Is Finally Buffing an Underrated Class

Classes in Dungeons and Dragons tend to have their own strengths, and they’ll generally have a section during the campaign where their kit shines. Then, there are moments when their build might not be as strong as other options. While this information can be used to make a well-balanced party composition that has members who fill in for each other’s weaknesses, it can also be a deterrent for playing certain subclasses if their abilities aren’t up to par with other subclasses when it comes to filling the same role. Luckily, Dungeons and Dragons is constantly evolving and adjusting elements of the game, so there’s always hope that a lackluster subclass will have its moment to shine in the future.

The 2024 D&D books seem to be trying to revamp subclasses that haven’t gotten as much love as other options, and that’s usually because the subclasses have kits that aren’t as strong or don’t bring as much utility as other choices. This was also the case for College of Glamour Bards, but their 2024 revamp focused on the charming aspect that type of Bard should have, and the result is a solid support that’s able to control enemies through Charms. Luckily, Bard isn’t the only class that’s getting updates, and Artificer is also seeing some much needed adjustments.

Artificer with their inventions

Artificers blend magic and technology, which gives them a unique feeling in terms of both combat and role-playing. The changes made in the 2024 version of The Player’s Handbook are small, but those changes in combination with the news that Eberron: Forge of the Artificer will be released in 2025 will bring even more revisions and additions for Artificers. The 2024 changes include access to more spell options, the ability to switch out a cantrip after each long rest, a buff to spell-storing items by letting them include Level 3 spells, and the ability to replicate magical items. Although they seem small, these changes are a much-needed start to bringing the Artificer to a spot where their kit better embodies the idea of a magical inventor.

Then, Eberron: Forge of the Artificer will bring new subclasses and updated rules for Artificers, but the exact subclasses that are being added have yet to be revealed. These updates bringing attention not only to Artificers, but to Eberron–a location that felt forgotten compared to locations like The Sword Coast–are a welcome surprise.

If you haven’t played in a while or never had the chance to dive into D&D, 2025 feels like the perfect time to return or start with all this new content to explore.