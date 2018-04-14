The ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Player’s Handbook is Back On Sale for Only $21

If you’ve been thinking about getting into (or back into) Dungeons & Dragons, you’re going to need some friends to adventure with, some dice, and the Player’s Handbook. It just so happens that you can get said Player’s Handbook on Amazon right now for only $20.98. That’s 58% off the list price and just a shade off the all-time low. It’s also a match for a very popular deal that came and went for a couple of days last month.

You’ll need to have over $25 in your cart to qualify for free shipping, but that sounds like a good opportunity to pick up some dice, no? This massive set for only $9.99 is a popular choice. If you’re planning to DM, you’ll want to grab a Dungeon Master’s Guide and a Monster Manual as well. Both of those rulebooks are also on sale for $23.98 (52% off). Again, both of those manuals are just a few cents off an all-time low price.

The official description for the Player’s Handbook reads:

The Player’s Handbook is the essential reference for every Dungeons & Dragons roleplayer. It contains rules for character creation and advancement, backgrounds and skills, exploration and combat, equipment, spells, and much more.



Use this book to create exciting characters from among the most iconic D&D races and classes.



Dungeons & Dragons immerses you in a world of adventure. Explore ancient ruins and deadly dungeons. Battle monsters while searching for legendary treasures. Gain experience and power as you trek across uncharted lands with your companions.

On a related note, Gary Gygax, the legendary co-creator of Dungeons & Dragons, would have been 80 on July 27th. Obviously, playing Dungeons & Dragons with your friends is the best way to celebrate his life and legacy on Gary Gygax Day, but wearing a Hawaiian shirt comes in as a close second. The man loved a good Hawaiian shirt. This one happens to have the Dungeons & Dragons ampersand incorporated throughout. I would say that the nod is subtle, but nothing about this shirt can accurately be described as subtle.

At the time of writing, the shirt was listed as “out of stock”, but keep tabs on this link for a restock. Hopefully it will be replenished in time to celebrate Gary Gygax Day.

