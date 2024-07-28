SDCC 2024: Doctor Who and Star Trek to Crossover in Mobile Games for Intergalactic Friendship Day

East Side Games Group has announced a massive collaboration coming to two mobile games soon during San Diego Comic-Con, an event that will feature the crossover between two beloved science fiction universes – Star Trek and Doctor Who – sending the two universes on collision course with one another in a new story specifically crafted for Intergalactic Friendship Day. The limited time event will be available August 1st in the Star Trek: Lower Decks Mobile and Doctor Who: Lost in Time mobile games, with each game offering a look at the same story from a different perspective.

“We are beyond excited to bring together these iconic franchises for a crossover event that fans have only dreamed about,” said Kevin Jorge, Head of Games at BBC. “This collaboration offers a unique opportunity to explore a brand-new storyline where The Doctor and Star Trek characters can work together!”

Per the press release to coincide with the Comic-Con announcement, in the event “The player will experience the story of a mysterious space-time ripple that throws the Doctor onboard Star Trek: Lower Deck‘s U.S.S. Cerritos, while Lieutenant Brad Boimler and Ensign Beckett Mariner find themselves thrust into the enigmatic Doctor Who universe. With the ripple disrupting the very fabric of reality, the Doctor must join forces with the resourceful crew of the Cerritos, while Boimler and Mariner team up with the legendary River Song. Together, they race against time to repair the ripple and set things right.”

Doctor Who and Star Trek have referenced one another throughout the years, with Star Trek: Enterprise even making a reference to a time ship that’s “bigger on the inside” in Season 2, and have also seen crossover stories released in multiple comic issues published by IDW Publishing – one of which, “Assimilation²,” ran eight issues and featured the Eleventh Doctor as portrayed by Matt Smith in the television series teaming up with Captain Jean-Luc Picard to fight the Cybermen and the Borg.

“It’s been thrilling to bring together an iconic sci-fi franchise like Star Trek with another timeless franchise like Doctor Who in an unprecedented mobile game event,” said Doug Rosen, SVP, Games and Emerging Media at Paramount. “We can’t wait for fans of both of these series to experience the magic that happens when these two worlds collide.”

Both mobile games that will feature the sci-fi crossover event of the summer are available to download now, with the new content coming next week.