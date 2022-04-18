Doja Cat Wears PlayStation Attire During Coachella Performance

The annual Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival took place this past weekend and pop star Doja Cat was one of the headliners of the event. As expected, Doja appeared on the final day of the festival’s first weekend and performed a number of her hits like “Woman”, “Streets”, “You Right”, “Need to Know”, and numerous others. And while those in attendance were surely more focused on the songs and Doja Cat’s actual performance, the singer also happened to be representing PlayStation while on stage.

During her performance of “Shine” at Coachella, Doja Cat appeared on stage wearing an outfit that featured PlayStation iconography. Specifically, Doja was wearing a large white robe that contained the triangle, circle, cross, and square symbols that PlayStation has become synonymous with over the years. The robe itself was also colored blue and white, which have become the predominant colors that PlayStation has used in the past couple of years since the PS5 was released. Nothing else associated with PlayStation ended up coming from Doja Cat at Coachella, but it’s clear that she could be working more with Sony in the future to promote the video game brand.

You can get a look at Doja Cat’s PlayStation attire that she wore at Coachella in the tweet below.

Doja Cat really out here repping the PS5 colors and the PlayStation Sacred Symbols at #Coachella2022 pic.twitter.com/x54NBhTcXV — Arief Johan (@AriefJohan) April 18, 2022

As a whole, this crossover between Doja Cat and PlayStation seems like something we could see more frequently in the future. Not long after Doja Cat’s Coachella set, she posted a video of herself on social media playing Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart on PS5, making it clear that she has now partnered with Sony to promote the PlayStation brand. This tweet from Doja Cat has since been deleted for one reason or another, but it seems apparent that PlayStation could be teaming up with her more down the road in some capacity.

Do you think we’ll begin to see PlayStation partner with more celebrities or musicians like this in the future? Let me know for yourself either down in the comments or you can reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.