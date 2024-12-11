New Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Trailer Shows Off Changes to the Switch Version

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is coming to Nintendo Switch next month, and a new overview trailer has now been released. For those that have never played previous versions of the game, the trailer offers a closer look at the gameplay that can be expected, as well as some of the villains that will be encountered. It also features a glimpse at the story, which sees the villainous Tiki Tak Tribe mentally enslave the animals on Donkey Kong Island while stealing DK’s banana horde. The game’s journey will see DK and Diddy jumping and swinging across 80 levels to save the day.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD actually marks the third release for the game, as a 3DS version was made available in 2013. Today’s trailer offers a closer look at Modern mode, which is a carryover from the 3DS version. This is a more forgiving experience than the one that appears in Classic mode. Players that choose this option will get extra hearts, and will gain access to some new items that can now be purchased from Cranky’s Shop. These items include things like Crash Guard, which helps players survive two Mine Cart or Rocket Barrel crashes. There’s also the Green Balloon, which helps players survive one fall. Unfortunately, players will not be able to switch back and forth between Classic and Modern modes! The new trailer for the game can be found below.

Donkey Kong Country Returns was first released on Wii in 2010, where the game featured motion controls that required players to shake the Wii Remote to use certain moves. The Switch version will allow players to use standard button controls that seem closer to the controls in Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze. However, players that want to have the original experience can also shake the Joy-Cons to replicate that initial control option. The Switch version will also allow two-player co-op featuring a single Joy-Con pair. The 3DS version offered exclusive levels, which will return for the Switch release.

RELATED: Nintendo Switch Online Users Just Got a Worse Donkey Kong Game Than Fans in Japan

It’s been a rough few years for fans of Donkey Kong, with no new games released in the Switch era. Fans have instead had to rely on ports like Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze and remasters like Mario vs. Donkey Kong. Hopefully Nintendo’s next system will have more to celebrate, but at least it looks like Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will end up being the definitive version of an already well-regarded game. We’ll know for sure when it launches on January 16th. Preorders for the game are available now on the eShop, and at various retailers like GameStop, which has already revealed a special purchase incentive.

What do you think of this new trailer for Donkey Kong Country Returns HD? Are you planning to check out the game on Nintendo Switch next month? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!