Don’t Expect StarCraft for Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has been on fire lately! From new titles coming to the hybrid platform like DOOM Eternal, to amazing ports such as Warframe, Wolfenstein II, and now Diablo III, it’s a great time to be a fan of the Big N. Now that we know Blizzard and Nintendo have rekindled their love for one another, it’s got us thinking: What’s next?

Senior Producer Pete Stilwell recently sat down with our sister site over at GameSpot to talk about the future of Blizzard and Nintendo. Stilwell took the opportunity to talk about what could potentially be on the horizon, giving hope to Overwatch fans that a potential port for the shooter could be in the near future. For those that are a fan of another – much more lengthy – franchise, the hope dies here.

Originally released by Blizzard Entertainment in 1998, StarCraft is a real-time strategy game that chronicles the interstellar war between three galactic species: the protoss, the zerg, and the terrans. The saga continues in the acclaimed sequel StarCraft II, which is now available free-to-play—including the epic, award-winning Wings of Liberty campaign. Though amazing, it looks like where the series currently is is where Blizzard intends it to stay.

Stilwell mentioned, “The N64 version of StarCraft was cool but you had to change the game quite a bit to make it work properly on console,” he said. “StarCraft 2 is next level requirements from how much dexterity you need with a mouse and keyboard, so I think that would have been a very difficult port. It would have [to] change the core gameplay.”

It makes sense, especially when looking at how much the point and click system of a keyboard and mouse setup is for this game. Though the Switch Joy-Con mechanics are amazing, it’s hard to imagine the mechanics transitioning over smoothly. I’m sure many fans would agree that if a port just doesn’t make sense, move on to something that does. Lesser ports are a good thing if it means the ones being put out there are amazing quality.

What do you think? Could you see StarCraft working on the Switch platform? Do you think Blizzard is trying to pull the wool over or eyes in time for BlizzCon (doubtful, but we can dream)? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!