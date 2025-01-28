DOOM and DOOM 2 Players Surprised with New Update

Play DOOM 1 and DOOM 2 in a whole new way. Today, an unexpected new update was released for the two classic re-releases that adds a highly-requested feature: multiplayer mods. These mods are now available to use on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, now allowing players to create and use whatever they want, whether it’s a weapon reskin or a new stage. Outside of that, general bug fixes and other improvements have been added to ensure a smoother playing experience.
Originally released in 1993, DOOM pioneered the FPS genre with it’s revolutionary combat, graphics, and detail, especially in the gore department. Those factors stayed true with DOOM 2 and still exist in the newest installments like DOOM: Eternal and, in May, DOOM: The Dark Ages. Last year, Bethesda and Nightdive Studios released a bundled DOOM + DOOM 2 on all consoles that, alongside an additional chapter, included mod support for single-player, though it did let you play other mods the community had made. The multiplayer mode, up until then, was the regular base player vs player, with new maps from various community members. Now, fans can play with modded material to create a fun and new experience.
It’s important to note that various requirements need to be met for mods to work in Multiplayer, like authorization and subscribing to the same mod. With the mods now available, other features have been added to DOOM and DOOM 2 like spectator mode, more player colors, and better networking code. Furthermore, issues with the crosshair, mods, and weapons have been addressed and taken care of.
The DOOM and DOOM 2 patch notes can be found below:
All Platforms
Multiplayer Mods
- Hosts need to activate the mod before entering the multiplayer menu
- Players will need to subscribe to the same mod before joining a match
- We recommend using room codes to join modified matches
- Mods must be authored with Vanilla DOOM, DeHackEd, MBF21 or BOOM to be compatible
General
- Resolved an issue in which some red doors did not display as red on the automap
- Fixed multiple crashes reported by the community when loading game saves
- Improved text line wrapping legibility for mod descriptions in Asian languages
- Removed map prefix from intermission screen to be consistent with original game behavior
Multiplayer
- Items can now be picked up by all players in co-op mission play
- Added spectator mode when players are dead and waiting to respawn in co-op mission play (it can also be initiated manually from the scoreboard button)
- Fixed an issue in which disabling the crosshair would also turn off player name and co-op respawn text display
- There are now more than 4 player colors available in game and on scoreboards
- Resolved an issue in which players would lose weapons when respawning in co-op using modern rules
- Fixed an issue in which the cross-platform friends menu could not be properly backed out of when no friends were available
- Further optimized multiplayer networking code
- Addressed crosshair centering issue in certain splitscreen configurations
- Intermission animations now run at the correct speed in splitscreen mode
Mods
- The mod downloader can now process more than the first 100 subscribed mods
Nintendo Switch
Mods
- Mod subscriptions will now work between multiple user profiles
For Mod Creators on PC
- Mod screenshots with spaces and other non-alphanumeric characters in their file names will now upload correctly in most cases
Mod Compatibility Updates
- MBF21 instant kill sectors were incorrectly killing non-enemy actors
- MBF21 instant kill sectors will fire immediately when a monster enters them, instead of waiting
- BOOM and MBF21 effects that kill monsters will deal 1 million damage instead of 10000 damage in order to fix mods that used monsters with high HP values to create an invulnerable enemy
- BOOM generic floor actions were not selecting the right neighbor when finding which sector ceiling or floor height they needed to move to
- Players can hurt and shoot projectiles at their own voodoo dolls (aka player model / clone), to be consistent with the original game
- ENTERPIC in UMAPINFO is correctly shown for the map you are entering instead of the map you just left
- DeHackEd strings for BOOM keys can now be replaced through DEH patches
- BOOM line action 242 (Deep water) will now transfer ceiling and floor lighting
- Now avoids crashing for invalid sized demos when playing the demoloop
- Maps using DMAPINFO will print the map name on automap, level select, and savegames
- Changing DeHackEd ammo type will now actually change the ammo type
- Fixed Berzerk Factor not calculating correctly in the A_WeaponMeleeAttack MBF21 codepointer
- Fixed BTSX Episode 1 and Episode 2 demo playback not rendering fullscreen
- Mods that override DOOM (1993) Episodes 1-3 will use the correct intermission screen
- MBF21 A_Lower codepoint now checks for an invalid weapon before changing weapons if out of ammo