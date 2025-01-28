DOOM and DOOM 2 Players Surprised with New Update

Play DOOM 1 and DOOM 2 in a whole new way. Today, an unexpected new update was released for the two classic re-releases that adds a highly-requested feature: multiplayer mods. These mods are now available to use on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch, now allowing players to create and use whatever they want, whether it’s a weapon reskin or a new stage. Outside of that, general bug fixes and other improvements have been added to ensure a smoother playing experience.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Originally released in 1993, DOOM pioneered the FPS genre with it’s revolutionary combat, graphics, and detail, especially in the gore department. Those factors stayed true with DOOM 2 and still exist in the newest installments like DOOM: Eternal and, in May, DOOM: The Dark Ages. Last year, Bethesda and Nightdive Studios released a bundled DOOM + DOOM 2 on all consoles that, alongside an additional chapter, included mod support for single-player, though it did let you play other mods the community had made. The multiplayer mode, up until then, was the regular base player vs player, with new maps from various community members. Now, fans can play with modded material to create a fun and new experience.

Play video

It’s important to note that various requirements need to be met for mods to work in Multiplayer, like authorization and subscribing to the same mod. With the mods now available, other features have been added to DOOM and DOOM 2 like spectator mode, more player colors, and better networking code. Furthermore, issues with the crosshair, mods, and weapons have been addressed and taken care of.

The DOOM and DOOM 2 patch notes can be found below:

All Platforms

Multiplayer Mods

Hosts need to activate the mod before entering the multiplayer menu

Players will need to subscribe to the same mod before joining a match

We recommend using room codes to join modified matches

Mods must be authored with Vanilla DOOM, DeHackEd, MBF21 or BOOM to be compatible

General

Resolved an issue in which some red doors did not display as red on the automap

Fixed multiple crashes reported by the community when loading game saves

Improved text line wrapping legibility for mod descriptions in Asian languages

Removed map prefix from intermission screen to be consistent with original game behavior

Multiplayer

Items can now be picked up by all players in co-op mission play

Added spectator mode when players are dead and waiting to respawn in co-op mission play (it can also be initiated manually from the scoreboard button)

Fixed an issue in which disabling the crosshair would also turn off player name and co-op respawn text display

There are now more than 4 player colors available in game and on scoreboards

Resolved an issue in which players would lose weapons when respawning in co-op using modern rules

Fixed an issue in which the cross-platform friends menu could not be properly backed out of when no friends were available

Further optimized multiplayer networking code

Addressed crosshair centering issue in certain splitscreen configurations

Intermission animations now run at the correct speed in splitscreen mode

Mods

The mod downloader can now process more than the first 100 subscribed mods

Nintendo Switch

Mods

Mod subscriptions will now work between multiple user profiles

For Mod Creators on PC

Mod screenshots with spaces and other non-alphanumeric characters in their file names will now upload correctly in most cases