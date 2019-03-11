‘DOOM: Annihilation’ Movie Reveals First Trailer

Though we already had a DOOM movie back in 2005 starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, it’s time for a new era to pay homage to our beloved franchise from Bethesda. With so many iconic levels and enemies throughout the years, fans have been wondering what exactly we have in store. Now we have an idea of what the straight-to-video film will have to offer with a brand new DOOM: Annihilation trailer!

“DOOM: Annihilation follows a group of space marines as they respond to a distress call from a base on a Martian moon, only to discover it’s been overrun by demonic creatures who threaten to create Hell on Earth,” revealed the official story synopsis we shared yesterday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming movie will be directed by Tony Giglio with Lorzeno di Bonaventura and John Wells at the helm as Executive Producers. Jeffery Beach will be producing as well alongside Phillip Roth and Ogden Gavanski, with a cast that includes Amy Manson, Dominic Mafham, Nina Bergman, and Luke Allen-Gale.

We still don’t have a release date at this time for the upcoming film, but one thing we will mention about the format in which this movie will be released, however, regarding the straight to DVD decision is that it doesn’t necessarily spell out disaster. Though obviously it doesn’t mean they think it will be a box office smash, the trend in straight-to-digital has been on the rise lately – especially for continued series.

Are you excited to see a new take on DOOM in the film-verse, or do you think it’s a bad idea? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!