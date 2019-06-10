DOOM Eternal’s Collector’s Edition Comes With a Wearable DOOM Slayer Helmet

DOOM Eternal was said to be the headliner for Bethesda‘s E3 presentation, and the studio delivered on that by announcing a release date, a new game mode, and revealing new trailers for the next DOOM installment. Since we’ve got a release date for November 22nd, that means pre-orders are also now live for not only the base version but the Collector’s Edition. This premium version of the game comes with quite a few collectibles and even has a full-size DOOM Slayer helmet that you can actually wear.

You’ll be able to find the DOOM Eternal Collector’s Edition through Amazon and the Bethesda Store, though the listings don’t appear to be live at the time of publishing. Bethesda’s post about the Collector’s Edition said that “quantities are limited and orders are first-come, first-served,” so if you’re a big DOOM fan, you’ll want to get yours before they’re all gone.

Included in the Collector’s Edition is the game itself, of course, but it’s notably the Deluxe Edition that comes with it. This means you’ll get access to DLC that’ll release later as well as some skins for Slayers and weapons. All of that content and the other bonuses in the DOOM Eternal Collector’s Edition can be found below.

A Deluxe Edition copy of DOOM Eternal in an exclusive Steelbook case custom designed by graphic designer and illustrator Gabz in collaboration with Mondo. The DOOM Eternal Deluxe Edition includes: DOOM Eternal Year One Pass, granting access to two single-player Campaign expansions, set to release within one year of DOOM Eternal’s launch Demonic Slayer Skin Classic Weapons Sound Pack, adding nostalgia-inducing weapon sound effects to your DOOM Eternal arsenal

A full-sized, wearable DOOM Slayer Helmet replica

A playable cassette tape, plus download codes for lossless digital copies of Mick Gordon’s DOOM (2016) and DOOM Eternal original soundtracks. The uncompressed music files will make any audiophile’s day, and the analog tape contains something special for id Software fans!

DOOM Lore Book with custom artwork by id Software. Learn more about the events past and present that shape the DOOM universe and the Slayer himself.

One “The Gift of Argent Power” 11″ x 17″ Lithograph

Whichever edition of the game you’re planning on picking up, DOOM Eternal is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on November 22nd.

