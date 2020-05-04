Doom Eternal Executive Producer Addresses the Soundtrack Controversy

✖

Collector's Editions have become a major staple of the video game industry over the last few years. While these releases only appeal to certain fans, they often provide consumers with some nice extras, including statues, pins, and original soundtracks. The latter was set to appear in the Collector's Edition for DOOM Eternal. Composer Mick Gordon's soundtracks for DOOM and DOOM Eternal have been a huge hit with fans and critics, so many players were understandably excited about the prospect of owning his music. Unfortunately, the soundtrack was released, and many fans felt that the quality was not up-to-par, particularly on tracks that listed Chad Mossholder as a contributing artist. On Twitter, Gordon distanced himself from the project, prompting DOOM Eternal executive producer Marty Stratton to address the situation in a post on Reddit.

According to Stratton, problems between Gordon and id Software began in February. The OST was supposed to be included with the Collector's Edition (which shipped in March). Gordon asked for an extension, after running into some technical difficulties. Stratton claims that id delayed the OST's release, in order to give Gordon an extra six weeks to finish. At this time, id apparently informed the composer that an April release would be required, as consumer protection laws in some countries would otherwise legally require id to reimburse those who purchased the Collector's Edition. Gordon was contractually obligated to deliver 12 tracks. At this time, Gordon said that id Software should expect 30 tracks, in total.

In April, id Software started to become concerned that Gordon would not be able to deliver the tracks. Stratton had id Software's Lead Audio Designer Chad Mossholder begin working on tracks from the audio data Gordon had initially delivered for the game. These tracks were intended as a back-up plan. Since Mossholder did not have access to the master tracks, he essentially had to piece them together, and make certain adjustments. Gordon initially delivered 9 tracks; as most of the tracks Gordon sent were ambient, and did not have the hard style most DOOM fans would be looking for, a joint decision was made between Gordon and id Software to package the tracks from Gordon and Mossholder together. Mossholder placed Gordon's tracks in their chronological place, replacing pieces he had put together, and then added two more once Gordon completed those, as well. id Software has offered to do the same when Gordon's final track arrives.

I didn't mix those and wouldn't have done that. You'll be able to spot the small handful of tracks I mixed (Meathook, Command and Control, etc...) — Mick Gordon (@Mick_Gordon) April 19, 2020

When the OST was released, many fans noticed that the tracks were not of the quality that they were expecting, and Mossholder received a majority of the blame. The situation grew more complicated when Gordon distanced himself from the release, claiming on Twitter that he would have done things differently. Stratton's decision to speak out on the matter came after Mossholder received heavy criticism and blame across social media.

All in all, it's an unfortunate situation for fans. As of this writing, Gordon has not offered any kind of rebuttal for Stratton's claims. Gordon has, however, stated that he likely won't be working with id Software again, and Stratton has confirmed that they will be using a different composer for DOOM Eternal's DLC. Fans of the DOOM franchise will likely be disappointed to hear about the split, but Stratton has stated that more tracks from Gordon could be released, should they see completion.

