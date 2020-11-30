DOOM Eternal Nintendo Switch Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Nintendo and Bethesda Softworks have announced that DOOM Eternal will officially release for the Nintendo Switch on December 8th. This is a digital-only release, however, and no physical edition will be released alongside it. The latest and greatest DOOM video game also includes the BATTLEMODE multiplayer mode on the Nintendo console, but be warned: the graphics are obviously dialed back from what they are on other platforms.

As well as the release date and trailer, a whole FAQ has been shared by the developers that goes over, well, questions that might be frequently asked. For example, DOOM Eternal takes up 18.8GB of storage on the Nintendo Switch, a code for DOOM 64 will be sent to early purchasers via email, and The Ancient Gods: Part One DLC is set to come to the Nintendo Switch version at a later date. Perhaps best of all? The Nintendo Switch version of DOOM Eternal also includes optional gyroscopic controls that can be tuned and toggled if that's the sort of thing that interests you.

The wait is over. DOOM Eternal arrives on the Nintendo Switch eShop on 12.08.2020. Conquer demons on the go with optional gyroscopic aiming. pic.twitter.com/TZMY43FEFb — DOOM (@DOOM) November 30, 2020

As noted above, DOOM Eternal is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on December 8th via the Nintendo Switch eShop. It is unclear whether it might later release physically. It is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest DOOM video game right here.

