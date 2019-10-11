DOOM Eternal Is “The Best Thing We’ve Ever Done,” Says Director

This week, developer id Software and publisher Bethesda delayed DOOM Eternal from November to 2020, meaning PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC players will have to wait a bit longer to slay demon hordes. That said, it’s going to be worth the wait, or at least that’s how director Marty Stratton is pitching the sequel. According to the game director, the sequel to 2016’s DOOM reboot will be the best thing the studio has ever done.

“When we finished DOOM 2016, we knew we surprised people and a lot of people just wanted more,” said Stratton while speaking to GamesIndustry. “We could have done more, but I think we’ve looked at DOOM Eternal and said, ‘How can we raise the bar in every aspect, from technology to design to world-building to the epic scope and scale to the multiplayer battle mode?’ We’re just pushing every piece of it further than I think we’ve ever pushed on a game. It’s ultimately turning out to be I think the best thing we’ve ever done.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you will know, id Software has shipped some incredible, iconic, and influential games over the years, especially in its early days. So, to hear it so bullish on this is certainly promising. Unfortunately though, players are going to have to wait until March 20, 2020 to find out true the bold claim is.

DOOM Eternal will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC come March of next year. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version of the game is currently dateless. For more coverage on the game, click here. For more information on the title, below you can peep an official rundown of its key features: