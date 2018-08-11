DOOM Eternal’s First Screenshots Revealed

Bethesda and id Software have released the first-batch of DOOM Eternal screenshots fresh-out-of-the-heaven of Hell itself.

Baked by the Devil and distributed by his horde of demos, the new screenshots feature – predictably – a ton of fire, gore, intense action, combat, hellish landscapes, and of course even more gore. In other words, DOOM Eternal looks as DOOM as DOOM gets.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the screenshots for yourself, below:

Alongside the first official smattering of bloody and hellish screenshots, Bethesda and id Software also revealed earlier today the first-ever look at the game’s gameplay, as well as provided a myriad of details about the upcoming sequel. Such details included confirmation of PvP multiplayer and single-player story DLC, a new feature that allows you and friends to invade other people’s games as demons, and word of a “DOOM universe” in the making.

It was busy day for DOOM fans, who will undoubtedly be very happy with the game’s first substantial info and media dump, but who will also be bummed that they have to wait all the way until 2019 (most likely) to step into the demon stomping boots of the DOOM slayer.

DOOM Eternal is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. At the moment, it is without a release date.

Below, you can read more about the game courtesy of its “key features.” And as always, hit that comment section, and let us know how you think DOOM Eternal is shaping up.

Slayer 2.0

Unleash the overwhelming power of the DOOM Slayer. With updated armor and an arsenal of new and improved equipment, including a shoulder-mounted cannon with flamethrower, extendable blade, and a new dash ability, you’re faster and deadlier than ever. Destroy every demon in your path with an upgraded array of guns and mods, including the Super Shotgun’s new Meat Hook attachment to pull yourself point blank with the faces of hell.

Rip More, Tear More

Obliterate more demons than ever before, each with their own attacks and abilities. Fan-favorite classics such as the Pain Elemental, Archvile, and Arachnotron make their return, while a horde of totally-new demons join the roster including the DOOM Hunter and corrupted Marauders. DOOM Eternal’s “destructible demons” system takes your power fantasy to new levels by ensuring that every trigger pull has never felt better.

All-new Invasion

As the Slayer, allow real players to invade your campaign as demons for a dramatic and unpredictable twist anytime you’re playing the campaign. Or join the ranks of the damned yourself as you become a demon and invade a friend or other player’s campaign. Invade others either by yourself or with another player, as part of a hunting party, to give the Slayer a true taste of Hell.

We’re Not on Mars Anymore

Rip and tear across epic, never-before-seen worlds. Witness the tumbling skyscrapers of Hell on Earth; battle through an invasion of the mammoth BFG 10,000 on Phobos; and discover the ancient secrets of the DOOM universe. With idTech7, every environment is brought to life in unprecedented detail.