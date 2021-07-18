DOOM Eternal Receives Surprising New Update, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

DOOM Eternal has received a surprising new update from the team at id Software. The update, which is available to download right now across all platforms, doesn't bring a ton of changes to the popular first-person, but it does come with a handful of tweaks for both the campaign and multiplayer components.

For the most part, this new DOOM Eternal update primarily fixes a number of lingering bugs that have been present in the game. Some of these bugs haven't been around for long, however, and seem to have only come about when the title's next-gen upgrade rolled out. In addition, many of these alterations are specific to lone platforms.

As a whole, DOOM Eternal is available to play right now and can be picked up on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC. Conversely, the game is also available to download for free if you're subscribed to Xbox Game Pass.

If you'd like to see the full list of changes that have come about in this new update, you can find the patch notes down below.

Campaign All Platforms

Fixed a bug where bullets would collide with gore and ammo pickups during combat

Fixed a bug with Cacodemon pathing during the boss encounter in The Holt in The Ancient Gods - Part One

Campaign Xbox Series X|S Only

The controls menu now displays the correct controller image for Xbox Series X|S

Campaign PlayStation Only

Fixed an issue where PlayStation users were prevented from rejoining private matches after being disconnected

PC Only

Fixed a crash that occurred when selecting the Challenges tab in the pause menu

Fixed the issue players with AMD GPUs were having that caused artifacting in a number of environments

PCs with mobile GPUs that support ray tracing can now enable this feature

BATTLEMODE All Platforms