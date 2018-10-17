‘Doom’ Nintendo Switch Port Devs Open Up About Future Projects

Panic Button has made quite the name for themselves as of late, thanks to stellar ports of Rocket League, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Doom on Nintendo Switch. Now, as it moves forward with projects like Doom Eternal and Warframe for the Switch, it’s spoken about what it wants to do next — and why ports to Nintendo’s system might not be as easy as you may think.

Adam Creighton, director of development for Panic Button, recently spoke with GamesIndustry International about the team’s forthcoming projects, which also include Subnautica for PlayStation 4. While the team is happy with what it’s working on, it also hopes to one day work on something new.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m a portfolio person, and I want to have a lot of diversity in the kind of work we do on the platforms. We have really good partnerships with Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, and other folks, and for the viability of a studio you want to have that expertise across the board,” Creighton explained.

“Even with our recent successes, people remember the most recent thing you’ve done. And we always want to make that excellent. So people are looking at the Switch work we’re doing and we’re proud of that, but we’re also doing Subnautica for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, we’ve done ReCore for Xbox One and Windows, and a lot of other projects on other platforms. We’re gamers, and we like to make the kind of games we want to play, so we’ll always be doing all sorts of diverse work.”

As for the Switch, it’s more than happy to work on it, but Creighton noted that “at some point, we want to do our own stuff, or something unique and original with someone else’s stuff” — sort of like what it did with Astro Duel Deluxe, which came out last year for the Switch.

All the same, that doesn’t mean they hate it, by any means. “Nintendo Switch is a cool device because you use it on the go, you use it docked, and you use it in both modes and move back and forth. So we’ve done things with the control schemes and motion, but also bringing these AAA big titles in their true form to this hybrid hardware has been really challenging. We like a challenge; it’s part of why we go after these things. We wanted to both broaden those properties’ availability to a whole new group of people, but we also wanted to broaden the Nintendo Switch as a platform. We really feel like core games make so much sense on that hardware that we want to bring those over.”

The company’s latest effort, Warframe, will arrive next month for Nintendo Switch. It’s currently available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4. You can check out its latest trailer above.