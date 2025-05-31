DOOM: The Dark Ages Makes Controversial Change Some Players Aren’t Happy About

A new DOOM: The Dark Ages update has made a controversial change that some players are happy about it, but others aren’t as impressed with. DOOM: The Dark Ages released on May 15, following up 2020’s DOOM Eternal and 2016’s DOOM reboot. And so far the reception has been a little stunted. Critically, the game has scored a couple points less, meanwhile it doesn’t seem to be selling very well either. Its user review scores are also a bit lower.

Those that have been playing DOOM: The Dark Ages will want to know developer id Software has made a balance change with a recent update released this week. Now, balance changes are usually associated with multiplayer games, but id Software clearly felt the need to make adjustments to the Super Shotgun based on player feedback and data, and adjust so it did.

With the new DOOM: The Dark Ages update, the effectiveness of the Super Shotgun against the Hell Knight and “certain enemy amors” has been reduced. Some players are happy about this as they thought the gun was too powerful.

“I feel this is a good change as this was an incredibly devastating weapon, even comparing it to its other variants in the series,” reads a post dedicated to highlighting the change. “Because it was so good against amor and shields, I found there was no reason to use any other weapons for my Hurt Me Plenty play through.”

Now, some of the comments on this post agree, but there are many that disagree, with the majority of disagreeing opinions noting it is weird that the game is receiving balance changes when there is no PvP element.

“I don’t think I’ll ever understand balance patches like this in a single player game,” reads one of the comments in question. “I don’t really care it was ‘overpowered’. Not everything needs to have some kind of balance meta.” Another comment adds: “But why, it’s so satisfying. It’s not a multiplayer game.”

As for why, we don’t know. The developer id Software did not provide any insight into why it was making the change, but it clearly felt the gun was too powerful and having a negative impact on the gameplay loop, or at least its vision of the gameplay loop. That said, if you have been using the Super Shotgun since May 29 have noticed it is different, it is because it is.

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Do you agree with this change? Meanwhile, for more coverage on the new DOOM game — including all of the latest DOOM news, all of the latest DOOM rumors and leaks, and all of the latest DOOM deals — click here.