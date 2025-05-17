DOOM: The Dark Ages Players Not Happy About “Amazing” Feature Removed

Bethesda, id Software, and Xbox released DOOM: The Dark Ages this week via the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X. And judging by its 85 on Metacritic, there is a lot to like about the new DOOM game, which is the third in the modern series following 2016’s DOOM reboot and its 2020 follow-up, DOOM Eternal. That said, DOOM: The Dark Ages makes some notable changes. Some are good, some are bad, but many are to compliment the series’ new setting. There are some changes though that are more surprising, and one, in particular, fans are not very fond of.

In DOOM Eternal, you could fast travel, which could come in very handy at times. In DOOM: The Dark Ages there is no fast travel, much to the surprise of players over on the DOOM Reddit page who are not very happy with this change.

“Dark Ages is really fun, but I have one particular gripe,” reads the title of the post. “Why is there no fast travel? Why do I need to re-do a level in order to get the one collectible I missed? Fast travel was an amazing addition to Eternal, but here I guess we just decided to drop that?”

As the post notes, the removal of fast travel is going to be particularly a problem for collectible hunters and those trying to 100% the game as it simply means more work and unnecessary backtracking just like in 2016’s DOOM.

“Yeah I don’t know why. This games levels are sometimes massive, it really doesn’t make sense to me why they removed it,” reads one the comments. “Seems like an odd exclusion since it was such a nice feature in Eternal,” reads another comment.

The post is one of the top posts on the DOOM Reddit page right now so its sentiment, which is also echoed by the many of the comments, is seemingly a common one. To this end, perhaps id Software will add it with a patch, but there is no word of this in the pipeline, and DOOM Eternal notably had it at launch.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should iD Software and Bethesda add fast travel to DOOM: The Dark Ages with a future update?

DOOM: The Dark Ages is available via PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S as well as with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.