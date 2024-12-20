DOOM: The Dark Ages Rumor Reveals May 2025 Release Date

DOOM: The Dark Ages was first revealed during the 2024 Summer Game Fest and took the internet by storm. Since Bethesda rebooted DOOM in 2016 and followed it up with DOOM Eternal in 2020, fans have eagerly anticipated the next entry in the series. If leaker eXtas1s is correct, players may be able to play DOOM: The Dark Ages earlier than expected. According to eXtas1s, DOOM: The Dark Ages will be shown off during the Xbox Developer Direct in January 2025. In addition, Microsoft is rumored to reveal a May 2025 release date for DOOM: The Dark Ages during this annual event.

It’s important to remember that leaks and rumors are not always accurate and should be taken with a grain of salt. Upon its initial reveal, DOOM: The Dark Ages was given a 2025 release window, but no specific date was given. A May release is possible, but fortunately, there shouldn’t be long to wait as the Xbox Developer Direct will at least confirm or disprove these leaks in short order. One thing to consider is that DOOM: The Dark Ages was initially leaked to be shown off, so leaks about this title have been correct in the past.

To say the reveal of DOOM: The Dark Ages was a shot to the heart would be an understatement, as we see The Doom Slayer being shot from orbit onto the planet. From there, players will instantly be familiar with the gore-filled mayhem of the series. However, DOOM: The Dark Ages appears to be determined to make it the most over-the-top and action-packed entry in the series.

The standout weapon is the Doom Slayer’s new shield, which not only behaves like Captain America’s shield but also acts as a chainsaw. It can be thrown at enemies, even groups of enemies, to shred them and then return to the Doom Slayer, still an active weapon on its return.

The next most notable additions are the giant DOOM mech and rideable dragon seen in the trailer. The mech allows players to engage with larger-than-life enemies at the same scale and unleash incredible destruction. Likewise, the dragon mount gives the Doom Slayer a new way to travel and defeat demons. Both mechanics look like an adrenaline rush.

DOOM: The Dark Ages also adds a stake shooter, a flail, and a new parry system utilizing the chainsaw shield, not to mention the Doom Slayer’s awesome new look. The whole aesthetic of DOOM: The Dark Ages combines the DOOM series’ classic style with a medieval look, creating an unexpected and unique blend.

With luck, the above leaks are true, and DOOM: The Dark Ages will launch in May 2025; but again, keep your hopes in check until something concrete can confirm it. In the meantime, you can prepare for DOOM: The Dark Ages with the DOOM + DOOM 2 Enhanced Edition. This version of the classic titles comes with numerous quality-of-life upgrades and is perfect for warming your trigger finger up for DOOM‘s next entry.