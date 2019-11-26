Dota 2 Releases Massive Outlanders Update With New Heroes and Tons of Changes

Dota 2 players now have a massive amount of new content to familiarize themselves now that Valve has released the Outlanders update. Patch notes for that update that players have been waiting on were shared on Tuesday, and judging from the reactions online, the content was worth the wait. Features like heroes now having a higher level cap, every player getting their own courier, and many more changes are now live alongside the release of the update.

The patch notes in question can be found here as they start with two new heroes who’ve been added to the game. Void Spirit and Snapfire are now playable, and while getting a new hero or two would normally be the highlight of a patch, they’re only part of everything that’s happening in the Outlanders update. These patch notes are a hefty set of changes, so you’ll probably need to reread them once or twice even if you’re an active Dota 2 player.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One part of the patch notes that’ll stand out immediately is the fact that heroes can now progress to level 30. This new level cap allows them to unlock the entire talent tree once they reach that, but there’s also a cap on the respawn timers so that players aren’t waiting forever to get back in the game once they hit 30.

“Heroes can now level up to 30,” the Dota 2 patch notes said about the new level cap. “Once you get to level 30, you unlock the entire talent tree. XP requirement for the levels are 3500/4500/5500/6500/7500. Respawn time does not increase past 25. XP bounties max out at level 25 bounty values.”

The Outlanders have arrived, bringing major updates to @DOTA2 and @DotaUnderlords. New heroes Void Spirit and Snapfire are now playable in both games, as well as significant gameplay updates across both games, and a new play mode for Underlords. pic.twitter.com/JVZhsWnmm6 — Valve (@valvesoftware) November 26, 2019

Couriers also underwent a significant overhaul. Each player gets a courier automatically, the patch notes explained, and those couriers now gain levels alongside the heroes. Various stats for the Couriers were changed with various abilities added such as the option to use wards.

Players will also find that they’ve got a new way to gather items for their heroes. Some neutral creeps players farm now have a chance to drop items spread out throughout five tiers of rarity with 62 neutral items in total now in the game.

“Neutrals now drop unique items that cannot be sold, but can be shared with allies,” the patch notes explained. “There are five tiers of items that drop over the course of the game. Within each tier, the odds get cut by half for each subsequent drop. Items of a specific type will only drop once for each team. Drops only begin after 5 minutes.”

Dota 2’s massive Outlanders update is now live, and you can read through all the patch notes here.